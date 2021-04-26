ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central faced a challenge of a different sort: staying focused against an opponent it clearly overmatched.
The Chargers dismissed Tyner Academy from the opposing District 6-AA 16-3 in five innings on Friday at Central High School.
However, Central (7-13) committed an error in the top of the fourth inning that allowed the Rams to spoil the shutout. Tyner scored two more runs in the fifth with the help of four walks and a hit batter.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, you’ve got to stay locked in and stay focused all the way through,” said Chargers coach Chris Shepherd. “Because we’re not good enough where we can let off the gas here.”
Central built an 11-0 lead through the first three innings, with Ryan Corbett hitting 2-2 for a team-high three RBIs. Alex Ring, Silas Ward and Jamison Blair also knocked an RBI hit each during that stretch.
The Chargers ended up with nine hits for the game and also took advantage of three Tyner errors.
“I didn’t think we swung it that well, but Corbett had a big hit up the middle, and he’s staying hot,” Shepherd said. “Dakoda (Evans) had a line out at third base, and he’s squaring it up, so we just need to continue being aggressive.”
Central started phasing in substitutions in the third inning and still added five runs to its lead in the fourth to stay more safely in run-rule territory. Some of those subs kept the Chargers’ offense going, with Asher Witt drawing a walk with bases loaded for a run, Casey Wade hitting an RBI single and Trey Allen also driving in a score.
“We get a win, get some guys in there that normally don’t get to play in varsity action, get some at-bats,” Shepherd said.
Luke Morris (W) recorded seven strikeouts and gave up just one hit in his four-inning start. Bram Freeman pitched the fifth inning, picking up two strikeouts. Freeman issued the four walks and hit a batter, but he also forced the final groundout with bases loaded to prevent Tyner from perhaps extending the game by one more inning.
“We get a guy on the mound here who I think will do some good things for us here in the future, so it’s good to get him out there and get some varsity action,” Shepherd said.
Central’s game at county rival McMinn County, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, was postponed due to inclement weather. A make-up date is still to be announced.
The Chargers return to action 6:30 p.m. today at Loudon, which has already clinched a District 5-AA first-place finish. Central returns home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the second game against the Redskins.
