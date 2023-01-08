Riceville sweeps E.K. Baker From staff reports Jan 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riceville swept its three basketball games Thursday at E.K. Baker.The Lady Wildcats won 62-25, led by Sanaa Long with 17 points, Lily Arwood 14 and Stormie Breeden 11. Rylie Harper led E.K. Baker with 20 points.Riceville's varsity boys won 62-18, led by Jaxson Gonzalez with 19 points and David Aguirre 15. Mason Davis scored 10 points to lead E.K. Baker.The junior varsity Wildcats also won 28-8, led by Judah Roche with 9 points. For E.K. Baker, Isaiah Cate and Korey Leonard scored 3 points each. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riceville Wildcats Sport Varsity Junior Varsity Boys Davis Point Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 Police reports for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Search warrant leads to arrests, charges during alleged drug deal Police reports for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 TVA cost adjustment leads to higher local power rates in January Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
