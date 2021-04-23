McMinn County’s tennis teams split a pair of 5-4 results against Bradley Central on Thursday at McMinn County High School, with the girls losing by that score for the second time this season to the Bearettes and the boys winning by that score.
The girls’ match was for the District 5-Large Class regular-season title, which went to Bradley after Thursday’s loss. McMinn’s girls picked up four wins in singles: Elena Kurowski 8-5, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-4, A.K. Newman 8-4 and Katie Elliott 8-5. Kylee Hockman lost a tight match 8-6, and Reagan Goforth also fell in a close one 9-7.
Two of the Lady Cherokees’ doubles losses, Kurowski/Hockman and Gonzalez/Elliott, were by 8-6 scores.
McMinn’s boys got five singles wins, giving them enough points to clinch the match. Tucker Monroe won 8-0, Ethan Jones 8-5, Luke Ramey 8-1, Keylon Plemons 8-1 and Tucker Swafford 8-2. Charles Brown lost a close one 9-7. The Cherokees lost all three doubles matches.
McMinn stays home for its next match 4 p.m. Monday against Rhea County.
