DECATUR – The best defense a softball team can play is when its pitcher rings up strikeouts, and Lainey Fitzgerald did exactly that in Meigs County’s District 3-2A opener against a dangerous opponent from Tellico Plains.
The junior, who committed to Tennessee Tech over the weekend, fanned her first 10 batters and finished with 18 strikeouts, and the Lady Tigers gave Fitzgerald just enough run support to defeat the Lady Bears 5-0 Monday at Karen Jennings Combs Field.
Tellico had come into Decatur scoring 33 runs through its first two games of the season and looking like perhaps the most serious threat to Meigs’ rule of the district.
“I came in tonight, and I knew that I had to just show up because everybody knew me from last year and they wanted to beat me,” Fitzgerald said. “But I knew I had to come out and just show people what I could do. And so I did. I came in with a lot of confidence and power and threw like I knew I could.”
According to head coach Jeff Davis, Fitzgerald was battling through shoulder issues, as well, but that did not slow her much Monday.
“She threw the ball great,” Davis said. “She’s been having some shoulder problems, but obviously if she throws like that with shoulder problems, we’ll let her keep it.”
Meigs (1-1, 1-0 District 3-2A) got two runs across in the bottom of the first inning, with Madylin Johnson and Sierra Howard hitting singles and Fitzgerald getting intentionally walked to set up Alexis Kazy for an RBI fly out and Kylee Hitson for an RBI single in which she beat the throw to first base from shortstop.
Then in the second inning, Johnson singled again with two outs, and Kennedy Majors sailed a double over the left fielder for an RBI and 3-0 Lady Tiger lead.
The freshman Kazy sent a ball to right field in the fifth inning that was good for an RBI single, and an error by the Tellico right fielder on Kazy’s hit allowed a second run to cross, giving Meigs some room to breathe ahead 5-0.
“We finally hit it a little bit. We’ve still got to hit it better,” Davis said. “But I thought Alexis Kazy got a real big hit to give us some breathing room. She also drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly. She’s a freshman getting her feet wet. But I like the way we played. We played aggressive against a real good team. Tellico’s a real good team.”
Fitzgerald’s strikeout streak to start the game ended in the fourth inning with a single from the Lady Bears’ Caroline Gunter. Tellico (2-1, 1-1) advanced the runner to third with a steal and a fly out to right field, but Fitzgerald ended that threat with another sitdown.
“We had a good night,” Fitzgerald said. “Our defense stepped up when they hit, and we came out and showed them what we can do.”
The Lady Tigers are back in action 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Kingston, another opponent that Davis believes could challenge Meigs in the District 3-2A standings.
“It’s us, them and Kingston. It’s a three-dog race, I think,” Davis said. “But anyway I’m proud of the way we came back from (a 7-0 season-opening loss at) Cleveland the other night.”
