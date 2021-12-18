ETOWAH — Etowah City School split a pair of home basketball games with Chilhowee Middle, from Polk County, on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors lost 41-11. Scoring for the ECS girls were Sierra Johnson 4 points, Payton Dixon and Lily Plemons 3 each and Ava Nevins 1. Scoring for chilhowee were Evans 7 and England, Price and Pike 6 each.
Etowah Ciy won the boys' game 47-31. Ben Webb scored 23 points to lead the Warriors. Zeb Ratliff and Griffin Hamby each scored 7 for Chilhowee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.