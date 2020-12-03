The McMinn County High School bowling teams both fell to Walker Valley earlier this week.
The MCHS boys lost 18-9. The top scorers for McMinn were Levi Lankford 232 (1 win), Carson Gary 221 and 216 (1 win), Justin Manning 19 and Chris Jones with a 191 (3 wins). Gary had the highest series with a 624.
The Lady Cherokees lost 20-7. The top scores were Aaliyah Cagle with an 182 and 136, Hayli, Howe 165 and 131, Janae Teague 132 and Lexy Vincent with a 120. Cagle had three wins, Halie two wins and Janae Teague with one win.
Cagle had the high series with a 428.
Next game for both teams are tonight versus Boyd Buchanan at Spare Time Lanes in Hixson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.