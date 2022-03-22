Another Tiger Classic is in the books and the results were mixed for two local softball teams.
Meigs County went 2-1 in three games, while McMinn County finished 1-2.
“The first two games we played really well,” Davis said. “The third game, we did not. We didn’t hit the ball. We swung at bad pitches, just not good plate discipline. We got what we deserved, we had no enthusiasm.”
Though disappointed with his team’s effort in the third game, Davis’ two pitchers on Saturday were impressive. All together, they gave up just for runs on only four hits, including a pair of one-hitters.
“Sierra (Howard) and Lainey (Fitzgerald) both pitched well today,” Davis said. “A couple of walks against Hixson hurt us a bit, but they both pitched well. I have no complaints about our pitching today.”
McMinn Coach Mark Rogers was obviously not pleased in losing two out of three games, but applauded his team’s effort.
“We fought hard all day long, we were competitive in every game,” Rogers said. “We easily could have been 0-3, but we finished 1-2 because we played hard.”
One of the positives for McMinn was being able to use several younger players.
“You always want to win every time you play, but it was good to get some younger players some experience,” Rogers said. “We had all non-district games this week and I told the girls that the season starts Monday.”
The Lady Cherokees (3-3) will jump into district play with a trip to Walker Valley on Monday at 5 p.m.
The Lady Tigers (4-1) stay out of district with a trip to Bradley Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Tiger Classic was originally scheduled to start on Friday, but the tournament’s first day was rained out. Game summaries are as follows. Most games did not go seven innings due to a time limit for each contest.
Meigs 2, Alcoa 1 (6 innings): The Lady Tigers’ opening game of the Tiger Classic was a pitching duel as the two teams combined for jut six hits. Sophomore pitcher Fitzgerald threw a one-hitter.
Meigs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run blast by Kennedy Majors over the center field fence. Leadoff hitter Madylin Johnson earned the walk and scored on Majors’ home run.
Fitzgerald cruised along, giving up just one hit through the fourth inning. Alcoa did deliver a home run in the fifth to cut Meigs’ lead to 2-1.
But Fitzgerald closed the door in the sixth with a lineout to left fielder Kenzee Couture and two strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers finished with four hits with Majors, Carlee McLemore, Howard and Shelby Kennedy each with one hit. Majors picked up two RBIs with her home run.
Fitzgerald thew all six innings and gave up just two hits and one run to pick up the win. She struck out 11 and walked two.
The game could potentially be a substate matchup if both teams get that far.
Meigs 8, Shelbyville 0 (4 innings)
While the first game was a pitching duel, the Lady Tigers put up plenty of runs in the second game while Howard earned the shutout win.
Meigs took a 2-0 lead in the first. McLemore reached on an error and later singled on a single by Fitzgerald. Kylee Hitson then doubled home Fitzgerald.
The Lady Tigers then scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Shelby Kennedy was hit by a pitch and Graci Kennedy drew a walk before Majors was hit with a pitch to load the bases.
Meigs then scored on the next five at-bats. McLemore singled home Graci Kennedy, Howard singled home Johnson, Fitzgerald singled home Majors, a run scored on an error off a ball hit by Hitson and Couture singled home Carlie Landers and Fitzgerald.
Howard, meanwhile, had smooth sailing in the circle. She gave up just one hit in four innings. She struck out six and walked four.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers churned out seven hits. Howard and Fitzgerald each had two hits while Fitzgerald, Hitson and Couture each drove in two runs apiece.
Hixson 3, Meigs 0 (4 innings)
Meigs was involved in another low-scoring game, but unlike the first contest of the Tiger Classic, the Lady Tigers came out on the short end of the stick.
Nobody generated any offense early with Howard shutting down the Lady Wildcats early in the game.
The Lady Wildcats broke through in the top of the third, with the help of a couple of Meigs errors.
Hixson scored on a flyball error, a sacrifice and a two-out single to go up 3-0.
Meigs could not get any runs across the plate, but did threaten in the bottom of the fourth.
Fitzgerald doubled to center and Hitson and Couture both walked to load the bases with no outs. That was the extent of the threat, however, as the next two batters struck out and Hixson induced a groundout to end the game.
Pitching dominated the game as each team only gave up one hit. The difference in the game was the seven runners left on base by Meigs while Hixson only had two.
Howard suffered the loss despite only surrendering three runs on just one hit. She struck out four and walked two in three innings. Fitzgerald pitched one inning of relief without giving up a run or a hit. She struck out three and walked none
Fitzgerald had Meigs’ lone hit.
McMinn 5, Kingston 4 (5 innings)
Kingston started off strong with four first-inning runs. McMinn made a pitching change and Sadie Brazzell pitched a one-hitter the rest of the way.
The Lady Cherokees got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first when Sierra Tate singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Reagan Wade.
McMinn cut Kingston’s lead in half with a single run in the bottom of the third to make it 4-2.
It was the same combination with Tate posting a base hit and later scoring on a groundout by Wade.
The Lady Cherokees then tied the game 4-4 in the fourth. Addie Benton led off the inning by reaching on an error and then Ama Grimmett singled.
Two outs later, Tate doubled home Jaylin Simpson and Grimmett to tie the game. Simpson had entered the game as a pinch runner.
Then, in the bottom of the fifth and up against the game’s time limit, the Lady Cherokees came through with the final run of the game to win 5-4.
Taylor Hancock led off the inning with a single and then Wade doubled. The bases were loaded after Brazzell was intentionally walked.
Benton then hit the ball to third base and reached on an error. Hancock scored on the play to give the Lady Cherokees the win.
The Lady Cherokees finished with nine hits. Tate went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Hancock went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Wade collected two RBIs and Benton drove in one run. Tate and Wade each had a double.
After having to make a pitching change in the first inning, Brazzell pitched the next 4-1/3 innings, giving up just one hit and no runs. She struck out 10 and walked one.
Sequatchie 7, McMinn 2 (5 innings)
The Lady Indians scored three runs in the top of the first and one in the third.
McMinn cut into Sequatchie’s lead with a single run in the third and then one in the fourth.
In the third, Grimmett singled and was replaced by pinch runner Maddie Mathews. Two outs later, Tate doubled Mathews home.
In the fourth, Hancock led off the inning with a single and later scored on a two-out single by Grimmett to make it 4-2.
The Lady Indians, however, put the game away with three more runs in the top of the fifth.
McMinn finished with six hits, with two of those coming from Grimmet. She also drove in a run.
The other RBI came from Tate, who also walked twice and had a double.
Union County 4, McMinn 1 (5 innings)
Union put up three runs in the top of the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Cherokees got a run back in the bottom of the fourth.
Hancock sliced a two-out single and Wade drew a walk. Brazzell then doubled home Hancock, but Union ended the game with a strikeout.
McMinn had four hits, but nobody had more than one. Brazzell picked up an RBI.
Brazzell suffered the loss. She gave up four runs on seven hits, but one of those runs was unearned. She struck out two and walked one.
