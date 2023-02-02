HARRIMAN — This year’s Riceville Elementary boys’ basketball team has already made the program’s deepest postseason run.
And if the Wildcats can win their next game, they will reach an even bigger milestone.
With a 42-28 win over Rockwood Middle in the TMSAA Section 2-A tournament semifinals Thursday at Harriman High School, Riceville reached the sectional championship round for the first time as a program.
“It’s almost surreal. I told the boys after the last game, I told them the same thing, I said, ‘Boys, we just have to find ways to keep going,’” said Wildcats head coach Tyler Sauceman. “And I’m blessed. I’m so fortunate to get to coach this group of young men. I feel like I shouldn’t even have this luxury in life. God has blessed me, and I’m so thankful for it.”
The Wildcats will play the Section 2-A title game 6:30 p.m. Saturday back at Harriman High School against H.Y. Livesay Middle. If Riceville wins Saturday, it would reach the TMSAA state tournament for the first time in school history.
“We set goals every year, and one of our goals every year is I think we can make the state tournament,” Sauceman said. “And now we’re one away, and that’s all you can ask for. We look and we say, ‘Boys, we just need a chance.’ And we have the chance now, and that’s all we want.”
Riceville fell behind 6-3 before ending the first quarter on a 10-0 run – despite being down one starter who, according to Sauceman, had to have emergency appendix surgery.
“For a bunch of middle schoolers to come out and respond, down a guy, it’s just amazing,” Sauceman said. “I’m thankful I get to sit there and watch and be a part of it. We say that for every game. Boys, let’s just keep rolling as long as they’ll let us. I’m so thankful.”
The Wildcats were ahead 13-6 after one quarter and built as much as an 11-point lead before going into halftime up 23-15.
Jaxson Gonzalez then drained three straight 3-pointers to begin the third quarter, blowing up Riceville’s lead to 32-15. The Wildcats led 38-19 after three, and Rockwood got no closer than 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Gonzalez led Riceville with 20 points, including five threes, and Dax Pennington scored nine points, Eli Hope five and Bryce Mullins and Maddox Frazier four each.
“The thing I love about this team is that when we’ve got five guys out there, from a defensive standpoint you have to guard us all,” Sauceman said. “It was Jaxson tonight. Throughout the season Bryce has made those shots. Dax has made those shots. Eli has made those shots. Jaxson just happened to step up and he’s playing phenomenal right now. But everybody is playing so well, and I have full confidence that no matter who’s got the ball in their hands, they can take this game over and lead us to victory.”
The evening before, Riceville gritted out a 44-40 second-round win over Oneida Middle, who was a sectional semifinalist last season. The Wildcats led 18-17 at halftime and 34-29 after three but could never get ahead by more than seven points.
Riceville led Oneida 40-34 with 2:40 left Wednesday, but the Wildcats were clinging ahead 41-40 with 21.4 seconds remaining. That is when Mullins made both free throws of a critical 1-and-1.
With Riceville now up 43-40, David Aguirre then got the steal, drew the foul and made the first free throw of the 1-and-1, enough to make it a two-score game with 12.1 seconds left and preserve the Wildcats’ first-ever second-round sectional win.
Against Oneida, Gonzalez scored 22 points, Aguirre eight, Mullins and Pennington six each and Frazier two.
Englewood began its semifinal romp Thursday with a 15-3 first quarter and swelled that lead to 37-9 at halftime and 46-16 after three before playing its younger players the fourth quarter under a running clock.
Malea Masingale, sister of current McMinn Central standout Molly Masingale, scored 17 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. Lily Wright finished with 19 points, Makayla Raper nine points on three 3-pointers and Alahna Powell and Adra McCaslin two points each.
Englewood trailed 9-7 after one, with Corey Brackett’s five first quarter points keeping the Rams in the game. But Harriman then posted a 17-1 second quarter, and Englewood was staring at a 26-8 halftime deficit. Harriman led 38-12 after three.
Brackett finished with 20 points, Samuel Miller eight and Cam Wade one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.