HENDERSONVILLE — Athens City Middle School had not trailed much all baseball season until Saturday with a state championship on the line, and it took quite a while to figure out how to play from behind.
When the Cougars finally did, they nearly roared all the way back in the bottom of the seventh inning before ultimately falling to a 6-4 loss to Martin Middle in the TMSAA Class A state title game Saturday at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville and settling for the runner-up finish.
ACMS finished with a 26-1 overall record, having reached the title game with its program-first state tournament win the day before, an 11-1 six-inning run-rule victory over Unicoi County in Friday’s state semifinals.
As opposed to the last two years when the Cougars were one of the younger teams in the tournament, this time around they brought the team loaded with state experience, with nine eighth-graders who have been there the last two times. And that showed especially against Unicoi.
“When you’ve got half the team that has played at least two games over here in that setting, it’s helpful,” said ACMS head coach Trevor Burns. “They have familiarity, they have experience. We were definitely the most veteran team in that setting. I don’t mean that by having the best eighth graders, but we’ve had a team that’s been there three years in a row, so they knew where they were going, they knew the field, they knew the setup, they knew the routine. That was a big separating factor. And to be honest, they were younger the last two years. They were younger guys showing up against teams full of eighth graders.”
Luke Lawson recorded six strikeouts and scattered three hits while pitching all six innings for Friday’s win. Brody Watson hit 2-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Auston Fugate also knocked in three RBIs on 1-4 hitting. Lawson and Jaxen Fugate each hit 1-2 with an RBI, and Cooper Wilson also tallied one RBI.
“Luke Lawson did a great job on the mound, and he pitched six solid innings,” Burns said. “We were able to have our way with them offensively a little bit. Brody Watson had a great day with a double and three RBIs, and Auston Fugate had a big day as well. He knocked in quite a few runs.”
The next day, however, the Cougars had a tough time against Martin’s starting pitcher. ACMS fell behind in the top of the first inning 1-0 after a costly error. In the third inning, the Martin second baseman made a spectacular diving play that robbed the Cougars of a potential tying run.
“Martin was a good team. They had a solid guy on the mound, I got to see them both the day before,” Burns said. “I said if he could locate well then he would have a pretty successful day, and he held us down pretty well. We didn’t execute great offensively.”
A four-spot in the fifth inning from Martin, including a bases-clearing double, put ACMS down 5-0. Martin tacked on another run in the sixth.
“It’s safe to say that being 26-0 going into that one, we have not trailed often this year,” Burns said. “And sometimes that can be a little bit of a rough thing because you have not been in that position. You don’t really know what to do. I don’t think we really struggled with that, it was a 1-0 until the fifth inning. And honestly it should have been 0-0, we had a bad error there in the first inning which led to the run.”
But with the Cougars facing a reliever in the bottom of the seventh inning, they finally got their offense on track with singles from Max Roderick and Auston Fugate then an error on Wilson’s fly ball that loaded bases with no outs.
Jaxen Fugate drew a bases-loaded walk to get ACMS on board, and Dylan Jacobs and Boston Montooth ground outs each ushered a run across. A passed ball scored another and got the Cougars within 6-4, and Lawson kept the inning alive with a walk. But a flyout the next at-bat ended ACMS’ comeback.
Roderick (L) rang up 10 strikeouts in his 5 2/3-inning start against Martin. Auston Fugate finished the final 1 1/3 innings for ACMS.
“You wonder if the guys can put it together, can they fight back, and they did,” Burns said. “They gave it all they had there at the end. When we got that guy off the mound, we really put some things together. I kind of thought we were going to keep passing the torch from one guy to the next, but we ran out of steam — ran out of outs, honestly.”
Eighth graders graduating from ACMS are Roderick, Lawson, Wilson, Watson, Montooth, Auston and Jaxen Fugate, Bowen Combs and Tucker Brewer.
