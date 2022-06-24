BENTON – Derrick Davis is back at the helm of his high school alma mater's football program, thankful for the opportunity to come back home.
Davis, who was the McMinn Central football head coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, was named to the same position Friday at Polk County High School, returning to the job he had previously held for 19 years.
News of Davis' hire at Polk was first reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Davis succeeds Rusty Brewer, who resigned to take an assistant principal job at Chilhowee Middle.
"The opportunity to get back home came open,” said Davis in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “Coach Brewer moved into administration, and (Polk County Director of Schools) Dr. (James) Jones gave me a second chance over here, and I'm just going to try to do the best I can as far as not letting him down. It's home, and I don't know what else to say. I missed being involved in the community and coaching the Polk kids. And I enjoyed my time at Central and at Rhea County, but when this came open I was obviously interested.
"I walked away a few years ago. And he (Jones) didn't have to let me come back, but I appreciate the support from his end, and it's exciting to come back home.”
A graduate of Polk, Davis' first stint as head coach of the Wildcats lasted from 2000-2018, during which Polk compiled a record of 123-88 that included 13 straight years in the TSSAA playoffs and five consecutive District 5-AA championships from 2009-2013.
Davis' two years at Central resulted in a pair of 3-7 seasons, which was an improvement on the Chargers' combined 1-19 record from the previous two seasons. Davis' tenure in Englewood ended on a high note with a win that snapped a five-year drought in region play.
And Davis will be visiting Central as an opposing coach once again Sept. 9, which is Week 4 of the season. The Chargers' junior and senior classes were the two that began their time in the program when Davis was in charge.
"The kids at Central, I'm still attached to a lot of those guys,” Davis said. “It's going to be weird coming up there this year in Week 4. You've got guys like (quarterback) Novice Cox and those guys that I think a lot of. But there's no place like home, I guess, and I'm going to give it another shot. In my mind, this is my last stop.”
With Central and Polk separated by 15 miles on U.S. 411 and being a longstanding traditional rivalry, being the opposing coach at Charger Field will not be a new experience for Davis. But Davis' two years at Central and its community have given him a new outlook on the rivalry, and he expects the feeling will be quite different from all the times in his first tenure at Polk he took Wildcats teams into Englewood.
"I made a lot of friends. (Athletic Director) Coach (Brent) Masingale and (boys' basketball) Coach (Daniel) Curtis, (assistant) Coach (Kim) Gossett, all those guys, I consider them friends now,” Davis said. “That's a positive, even though I'm not there, I've got some friends for life. And it will be a little different coming back up there. And obviously this senior group was my first group when they were freshmen, and it's a good group. I've kept up with them and they're doing really well.
“(Current Central) Coach (Matt) Moody has stepped in and done a great job. So it'll be tough. And we've got a lot of work to do down here before Week 4, that's for sure. But when that time comes, it'll be a weird time seeing a lot of my friends and players that I worked with for a couple of years.”
After resigning from Central, Davis spent the past season as an assistant coach on Mark Pemberton's staff at Rhea County, coaching the outside linebackers there. Rhea finished last year with a 10-3 record and a Region 4-5A championship and advanced to the TSSAA Class 5A playoff quarterfinals.
Davis said he learned a lot working with Pemberton for the 2021 season.
"I'm a better coach than I was when I left, and I attribute a lot of that to things I've learned over at Rhea being an assistant there for the last year,” Davis said. “Hopefully we can go to work and hopefully we can be a competitive team."
The Wildcats also visit Meigs County for another traditional rivalry clash Sept. 23.
