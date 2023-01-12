Englewood splits with Tellico Plains From staff reports Jan 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood split its basketball games Tuesday against Tellico Plains.The Lady Rams won 37-18, led by Lily Wright with 18 points, Malea Masingale 9 and Alahna Powell 6. Delilah Reed led Tellico with 12 points.Englewood's boys lost 32-31. Corey Brackett led the Rams with 11 points, and Cam Wade scored 9 points. Trevor Kibler and Malikah Diordio led Tellico with 12 points each.Tellico also beat Englewood in the junior varsity boys' game 27-19. Brayden Flynn led the JV Rams with 8 points. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Jv Rams Tellico Plains Sport Boys Point Cam Wade Corey Brackett Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 Police reports for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 Police reports for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 Looking back at a historic event ‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree Theory Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
