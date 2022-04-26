JOHNSON CITY — Andrew Ronne pitched the final 2 2/3 innings of ETSU's 10-5 win over VMI on Saturday, which clinched the SoCon series win for the Buccaneers.
The former McMinn County standout stepped to the mound in the top of the seventh inning, with VMI having runners on second and third with one out and the game tied 5-5. Ronne induced a pop out and get a strikeout to end VMI's threat. ETSU then scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, and Ronne (5-0) finished out the game without giving up a hit.
