The Second Annual Southeast Tennessee First Responder Cup golf tournament, hosted by the McMinn County Amateur Radio Club, will take place Friday at Ridgewood Golf Club, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The rain date will be Oct. 9.
A number of local vendors and businesses will serve as sponsors for this event. The purpose is to honor the first responders in Southeast Tennessee by inviting them to play on teams representing their agency, VFD, EMS and such. In addition, this event serves as a fundraiser for the McMinn County Amateur Radio Club.
About 22 four-person first responder teams are signed up to participate. There is no cost to the first responders participating. Greens fees are paid through the sponsorships obtained from generous vendors in the local area. A free low country shrimp boil will be provided after the tournament for all participants.
