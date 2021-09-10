In a tri-match involving golf teams from all three area schools Thursday at Springbrook Golf & Country Club, McMinn County’s boys and McMinn Central’s girls came out on top.
The McMinn boys won with a 183, Meigs County was second with a 188, and Central third with a 190.
Central’s girls won with a 91, McMinn was second with a 100, and Meigs third with a 104.
Noah Graybeal led McMinn’s boys with an individual-low 37. Walker Combs scored 45, Ethan Jones 50, Davis Pierce 51, Bryce Johnson 55, Tucker Swafford 57, Trevor Currier 58 and Carson Zakolski 68. For Meigs, Braden McLemore scored 44, Connor Mason 45, Alex Schaumburg 47, Easton Meadows 52, Ethan Meadows 55 and Matthew McKeheen 63. For Central, Silas Ward shot 43, Joe Houk and Alex Gaskins 46, Casey Wade 55 and Bradley Farmer 62.
Kerigan Klauber led Central’s girls with the low individual score of 40, and Abby Paul scored 51 and Sarah Houk 56. For McMinn, Karaline McCall and Emily Miller shot 50, Rayleigh Hawkins, Kendall Coffey and Haevyn Hawn 55, Brook Henry 61 and Arianna Powers 63. For Meigs, Carlee McLemore carded a 49, Macey Bunch 55, Tynsley Peadon 57 and Michelle Bradford 62.
