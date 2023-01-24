ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central basketball won one of two versus District 3-2A foe Loudon at home Tuesday night, as the Chargerettes won their sixth straight and the boys lost their third in a row.
Chargerettes 74, Lady Redskins 25: The Chargerettes blew past the Loudon Lady Redskins 74-25 Tuesday night.
Molly Masingale had 20 points for McMinn Central, while Maddie Kirkpatrick and Karina Bystry each added nine for the Chargerettes, who picked up their sixth straight win and remained unbeaten in district play.
The Chargerettes (16-5, 8-0 District 3-2A) led by as many as 35 points to close the first half.
“We got a chance to play everybody, you like to try to use those games to work on something different. We came out pressing like we normally do, but I felt like we needed to work on halfcourt defense and some other things. That is when we backed off a little bit,” said McMinn Central head coach Johnny Morgan. “I felt like we didn’t look at the score. Sometimes you have games that get out of hand and everybody wants to score and get their points. I felt like we did a good job of passing it and doing the same things we’ve been doing.”
The Chargerettes outscored their guests 28-14 in the second half as the game was never in doubt. Central’s starters sat the fourth quarter, giving the reserves a chance to play.
“I found out a long time ago if you try and play a lot of people come tournament time if something happens, someone gets hurt or foul trouble you have somebody ready to come in and take their place,” Morgan said of giving his starters some rest.
Redskins 77, Chargers 66: Will Cooper’s 18 points led the Chargers in scoring, but they still fell at home to the Loudon Redskins 77-66.
The game was close in the first half as the Chargers were only down five, going into the break at 30-25. However, the Redskins used a 24 point third quarter to create separation from the Chargers, who scored 17 in the period.
“Over the weekend we forgot how to guard anyone. We weren’t tough as a whole, we weren’t engaged, and as a whole, we checked out. I’m not happy at all, should never happen and I can’t explain it. I wish I could,” said McMinn Central head coach Daniel Curtis.
The fourth quarter was even as both teams traded baskets, but the Chargers (8-14, 3-5 District 3-2A) couldn’t afford to trade baskets as they were down.
This makes three losses in a row for the Chargers who suffered defeat to rival McMinn County Monday.
“Nothing improved, we are struggling right now. We have to get this ship right before the tournament,” Curtis said.
