COPPERHILL – Meigs County accomplished everything it wanted in an expected blowout victory – a nice workout for the varsity players, extensive playing time for its junior varsity players, and, most importantly, nobody hurt.
Ethan Meadows returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, and the Tigers scored touchdowns on six of their eight first-half possessions to build a 47-0 halftime lead, en route to a 61-25 road win over Copper Basin on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
“We’ll go back and look at film and see what we’ve done, but it seemed like a clean game,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “Everybody got to play, and it was just a good night.
“It was really good for those JV guys to get some snaps in and to get to play a little bit in case they’re needed later on. And varsity we just wanted to make sure we got a good half in, conditioning and cardio in, and we got that done. And no injuries.”
Following Meadows’ touchdown on the return, the Tigers (6-2) caught Copper Basin off guard on the ensuing kickoff, and freshman Tuff Ricker recovered the kick for Meigs at the Cougars’ 34 yard line. Four plays later, Ty Kraskouskas ran in his touchdown from a yard out to make the score 12-0, with not even two minutes having passed yet.
Bryson Hiefnar ran in a 34-yard touchdown and Ricker one from 11 yards, and Meigs led 27-0 still with 4:26 left in the first quarter. Ricker and Hiefnar each added their second rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, and Ricker also caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Meadows at 2:09 before halftime.
Eli Malone led the Tigers' defense with three sacks of Cougars quarterback Cade Dean, including a sack-fumble in the first quarter that Dalton Purgason recovered. Ricker and Lucas Hughes, both freshmen, also recorded one sack each.
The Tigers started phasing in junior varsity players in the last two minutes of the second quarter and fielded them all of the second half. Copper Basin (0-7) took advantage, with Dean connecting with AJ Fitchett for four touchdown passes in the second half. Dean finished the game with 299 passing yards on 15-21 passing, and Fitchett snagged seven catches for 199 receiving yards.
Meigs’ junior varsity players produced two touchdowns in the second half, with Robert Ayers running in a score from 10 yards and backup quarterback Brody Goins another from two yards.
“It seemed like it was a scorefest there with the JVs,” Fitzgerald said. “They’d score and we’d score, they’d score, we’d score. We’ve got to be able to stop somebody, but there’s a lot of kids who have never played who were out there, so that’s some good reps for them.”
The Tigers finished the game with 311 rushing yards on 36 attempts between 10 different players. Six players ran for at least 30 yards, with Hiefnar leading with 74 yards on five carries.
Meigs now turns its attention to a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 14, at Tyner Academy in Region 3-2A play. Tyner (7-0) was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press state rankings, but a win for the Tigers would keep them in the running for the region title.
“We’re down to two games left in the season with still a chance to win the region,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s all you can ask for, and we’re going to get ready and go to work Monday and see if we can’t get it done.”
