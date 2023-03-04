McMinn Central's Molly Masingale (5) shoots a 3-pointer over the Alcoa defender's hand during the Class 2A sectional Saturday in The Roundhouse. Masingale scored a game-high 24 points, including five threes, in the Chargerettes' 68-53 win, and Central earned its first TSSAA state tournament appearance since 2016.
McMinn Central's Karina Bystry (20) scores a putback at the end of the third quarter in the Class 2A sectional Saturday in The Roundhouse. Bystry scored 17 points in the Chargerettes' 68-53 win over Alcoa.
ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central is headed back to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time since 2016 after defeating Alcoa 68-53 in the Class 2A sectional Saturday in The Roundhouse.
Central avenged last year's sectional loss to the Lady Tornadoes, which had extended its streak of seasons without a state appearance to six, a drought it ended Saturday.
Molly Masingale scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter, which ended with Central ahead 23-10. The Chargerettes weathered a 2-15 shooting performance in the second quarter to remain ahead 32-27 at halftime.
Central pulled away with a 17-6 third quarter, with Masingale draining her last two of five 3-pointers on the night, Maddox Mayfield burying one from downtown and Karina Bystry scoring a putback of her own miss at the horn.
Bystry scored eight of her 17 points and Mayfield seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter to maintain a double-digit lead for the Chargerettes all the way to the end.
