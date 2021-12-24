DECATUR – Coaching can be both a rewarding and frustrating experience, as a group of Meigs County High School basketball players are finding out.
A group of seven Tigers and Lady Tigers have volunteered to coach in the Max Davis Youth Basketball League, which is currently ongoing every Saturday through Feb. 19, except for Christmas and New Year’s days.
The league has 32 teams that include 25 teams from Meigs North and Meigs South and seven teams from surrounding counties, such as Rhea and McMinn.
Meigs County youth are coaching six of the 25 teams.
Ethan Meadows and Landon Thompson coach the K-1st grade boys Bulls while Payton Armour and Talley Lawson coach the M.C. Trotters in the same age group of boys.
In the 2nd-3rd grade boys division Matthew Boshears and Jackson Shaver coach the Shadows while in the same age division, but in the girls division, Kendra Randolph and Maddison Fischer lead the Little Lady Tigers.
Also in the girls 2nd-3rd age group, Lila Brown leads the Swarm.
Kaydence Schaumburg is in charge of the Legacy, a grade 4th-5th girls squad.
“It is always a struggle to find coaches, but this year we reached out to our players and youth to help and they stepped up to the challenge,” Crystal Meadows said.
All the high school players that coach in the Saturday league play basketball except Randolph and Fischer, and Fischer plays volleyball and tennis for Meigs. Needless to say, it has been an interesting experience for the young volunteer coaches.
“It's a roller coaster, that's for sure,” Boshears said. “Not one of the bad roller coasters though, I'm talking about like the Wild Eagle at Dollywood. It's exciting and eventful and, even though there's moments where I'm uncertain what's going on, I still love every bit of it. It has changed my life for the better.”
All of the basketball players started coaching within the last two years and most of them started this year. Many played in the league when they first started playing basketball.
“My favorite part about volunteering in the Saturday league is joking around with the kids in practice and seeing how excited they get when they win or do something good,” Lawson said. “Coaching little kids can be stressful at times, but overall I have a great time doing it. I love watching them learn more every practice. However, you have to have a lot of patience.”
Shaver and Boshears coach together and both played in the league together as well.
“My experience so far has been amazing,” Shaver said. “The kids teach me and Matt as much as we teach them. My favorite part has to be watching the kids grow and develop their game. It is fun to see the love they have for the game at such a young age.
“It is definitely different than how I imagined it would be,” Shaver continued. “I figured it would be difficult to get the kids to listen to us, it being our first year coaching, but we were blessed, we have a fun and hardworking group of kids.”
Meadows enjoys working with younger players because they are eager to learn, even though they sometimes don’t know who won the game when it’s over.
“Coaching little kids is fun and frustrating all in one,” Meadows said. “I forget that they don't really know what basketball is and have to remind yourself that a lot. My favorite part after a game is when a kid asks me if we won – they are so pure.”
Meadows added that coaching isn’t like what he thought it would be.
“It is more challenging than what I thought it was going to be,” Meadows said. “You really have to break it down to what they are doing, why they are doing it and when they should be doing it.”
Schaumburg, a freshman basketball player at Meigs, decided to coach because she loves the game and wants to share that passion for basketball with her players.
“My experience so far has been fun, inspiring, rewarding and I also love being able to teach my players the love for basketball that I have,” Schaumburg said. “This experience has led me to want to fulfill my dreams of becoming a high school girls coach. I love being able to cherish the memories I have with my team while also teaching them the game of basketball.”
All of the players contacted said that while there are a few challenging moments, they enjoy coaching younger players and they hope they can provide a learning experience just like others did for them as they were growing up.
“I enjoy seeing how the kids mold to what you teach them,” Boshears said. “Jackson and I are doing moves in practice and (without us telling them to) they've been copying the moves and adapting them to their own style of play. It's really interesting to watch.
“I grew up playing on the same (Saturday league) team as Jackson, where my father and his father both coached us,” Boshears continued. “I love the idea that the two of us can impact the kids' lives just like our fathers did for us.”
And the players may be teaching the coaches a few things as well.
“Not only are the kids learning from me, but I'm learning a lot from them as well,” Boshears said. “They are helping me grow up big time. I see Jackson and myself in two of our young players, Mason and Cooper, and it makes me happy being able to relate to some of the kids and see how they act exactly like me and Jack used to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.