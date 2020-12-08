DECATUR - Meigs County outpaced McMinn County in the second half on the way to a 57-41 non-district victory Monday night.
Neither coach was happy with their team, however. For Meigs, Coach Jason Powell was not happy with his team's execution despite the win.
"We have not had any offensive flow all year long," Powell said. "If it wasn't for our second team getting some points and turnovers (it might have been a different result). It's not like I've changed anything that I've done (offensively) for the past 18 years. We have to find a remedy for this."
McMinn County Coach Tim McPhail was displeased about his team's effort.
"There's not a whole lot to say," McPhail said. "We played bad all night. We did have a run there (in the second quarter) to get back into the game. But overall we had no energy, we had no enthusiasm and we were just going through the motions."
Only the Meigs and McMinn girls teams played on Monday due to COVID issues. Thursday's games versus Sweetwater have also been postponed. Both the Tigers (1-4) and Lady Tigers (3-3) are scheduled to travel to McMinn Central next Tuesday. For the Lady Tigers it’s a big District 5-AA showdown between the two district favorites.
The Cherokees (2-2) and Lady Cherokees (1-5) are scheduled to travel to East Hamilton tonight.
Meigs 57, McMinn 41
The Lady Tigers started off the game with a 12-0 run. Anna Crowder led off the scoring with a bucket and that was followed by two free throws by Ansley Wade and three straight buckets by Jacelyn Stone, and then another bucket by Anna Crowder. Addie Smith scored McMinn's first basket of the game with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
Anna Crowder and McMinn's Jada Mack exchanged baskets and then Mack hit another bucket with under a minute left in the first. Meigs led 14-6 going to the second period.
Anna Crowder hit another bucket to start the second quarter, but then the Lady Cherokees came storming back. Peytyn Oliver started McMinn's 14-2 run with a trey and then Allie Hansford made a bucket. Then came three straight three-point shots from McMinn by Konstantina Papaioannou, Oliver and Brooklyn Stinnett. That put the Lady Cherokees on top 20-18.
Meigs, however, outscored McMinn in the final 4:20 of the second quarter to take a 25-22 halftime lead.
McMinn continued to keep the game close early in the third period with Stinnett hitting a trey, two free throws by Oliver and a bucket by Mack and Meigs led only 33-31. But the Lady Tigers finished the third quarter with a 7-0 run on one bucket each by Anna Crowder and Ella Crowder and a three-pointer by Cayden Hennessee. That gave Meigs a 42-29 lead going to the final period.
Later in the fourth Meigs led 44-33 when Hennessee and Stone each made buckets and McMinn's Stinnett countered with a three-pointer. From that point on, Meigs controlled the game as buckets by Stone, Ella Crowder, Jaci Powell and a three-pointer by Anna Crowder gave Meigs a 57-38 lead.
McMinn's Oliver hit a three-pointer in the last minute to make it 57-41.
Meigs' Stone led all scorers with 25 points while Anna Crowder had 15. For McMinn, Oliver led with 13 points and Stinnett finished with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.