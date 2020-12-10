Jalen Hunt didn't stay uncommitted for long.
The McMinn County Class 6A Mr. Football finalist announced his commitment to Tennessee State University on Wednesday afternoon on his Twitter page, deciding to stay in state to play college football at the historically black university in Nashville.
"I love the coaches," said Hunt to The Daily Post-Athenian. "They treat me like it's home, and it's a nice environment for me there."
Hunt had initially been committed to Western Carolina before decommitting on Nov. 19. The Cherokees' all-time leading rusher held offers from more than 10 programs, mostly at the FCS level. Hunt's offer list also included Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Indiana State, Western Illinois, Chattanooga, Austin Peay, UT-Martin, ETSU and Arkansas State.
Tennessee State competes at the FCS level and is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC).
Hunt can sign his letter of intent as early as next week during this year's NCAA college football early signing period, which runs Dec. 16-18. Or he could elect to wait until National Signing Day on Feb. 3 to sign.
