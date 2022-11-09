The 2022 McMinn County Cherokees have a chance to define themselves as one of the most accomplished teams in their football program’s history.
If the Tribe (9-2) can overcome Oak Ridge in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, which kicks off 7 p.m. Friday at Cherokee Stadium, that would put it in the quarterfinals for only the fourth time in school history and only the third time in the current five-round playoff format.
The 1975 Cherokees, who played before the current format, reached the state semifinals, and the 1987 and 2001 teams are the two that advanced to the quarterfinals during the five-round era.
“We have an opportunity to go out and battle against an evenly matched opponent and see where we stand in the end,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “It’s just going to be fun. But it would be big to get there (quarterfinals). And to get 10 wins any time is huge. So we’re excited. We just want to go out and play a good game and be physical and play good and do the best we can do and see where we get up at the end of it.”
Standing in the way of those achievements is an athletic squad from Oak Ridge (6-5) that reminds Cagle of his own Tribe in a lot of ways.
“Just looking at them, they look a lot like us,” Cagle said. “They’re very athletic on the perimeter, they’re fast, they like to run the ball first, go play-action to get the ball in the air. They’re good on defense, especially in the secondary they can run. Their linebackers are good. They play a similar type of football that we do, so I think it’s a good matchup for both of us. I think we kind of mirror each other.”
Cagle also notes that the Wildcats’ record is deceptive, considering the schedule they have played. Oak Ridge’s losses are to defending Class 5A state champion Powell, a Dobyns-Bennett team that was Associated Press state ranked in Class 6A nearly the whole season, overwhelming Class 4A state title favorite Greeneville, and Bearden and Farragut teams that both won their first-round 6A playoff games last week.
“Their season doesn’t look as good as ours on paper, but their schedule is a tough schedule,” Cagle said. “I think we would probably fare close to the same on their schedule as they did, so it’s a pretty good matchup for us in the second week of the playoffs as it probably should be.”
The Wildcats’ ground attack is led by a one-two punch of De’Jauvis Dozier and Jai Hundley. Dozier averages 7.6 yards per carry and has run for 930 yards and 12 touchdowns on 123 touches, and Hundley rattles off 8.5 yards per tote and has amassed 698 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 carries.
If there is a silver lining to defending against the Wildcats, their quarterbacks have not been threats to run the ball. Starter Ethan Garza and backup Peyton Sharpe are both in negative rushing yardage on the season.
“Their quarterback does’t run like ours, so they’ve got two really good running backs, No. 22 (Dozier) and No. 7 (Hundley),” Cagle said. “And then just being able to get off blocks and get those guys on the ground. I think if we can get to them, we’ll have a good chance of doing that, but they’re fast. They’re fast and they run hard.”
And then out wide, Oak Ridge features Brandon Heyward, who is a four-star college prospect according to multiple recruiting services and has multiple Power Five offers, including from Tennessee. Heyward has 442 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 26 catches this season. And Elijah Rogers, who picked up 94 yards on nine catches in last year’s first-round matchup against McMinn, is also back on the perimeter.
“You’ve got 6’2”, 6’3” out there on the perimeter that can run,” Cagle said. “But you’ve got to be able to get it to them, and hopefully our defense, we know how we kind of keep people from doing that is to get pressure on the quarterback. Get off blocks, our defensive front and our linebackers getting pressure on the quarterback, so we’ve got to keep doing that to keep them from running open and getting them the ball, is the main thing.”
Defensively, Oak Ridge averages giving up 21.5 points per game. When McMinn is on offense, it will want to avoid anything close to the penalty numbers it had in last week’s win over Campbell County, which amounted to nine flags for 110 yards.
“But I think first and foremost, we’ve got to play good defense,” Cagle said. “You’ve got to keep the scoring down. You know you’re going to give up some points because it’s a good football team, but we’ve got to make them drive the field to score points. And then we’ve got to stay in front of the chains offensively. We can’t get behind. Every drive last week that we sputtered on, we had a penalty, and we just can’t do that. And we need to score when we have a chance to get the ball.”
