KNOXVILLE – Meigs County had one too many stretches Wednesday afternoon in which it just couldn't get the ball into the hoop.
The Tigers' shooting struggles proved costly as they tumbled to a 58-46 loss to Concord Christian to conclude the First Baptist Academy Hoopfest.
"Generally, we just didn't make shots,” said Meigs coach Sammy Perkinson. “We had good looks all game long. I felt a lot of times we shot too soon, too quick.”
Meigs (3-5) led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, despite a stretch between two Cole Owens buckets of eight straight misses from the floor.
Those cold shooting streaks started catching up to the Tigers near the end of the second quarter. Meigs led 17-12 with just over three minutes before halftime, but it finished the half just one for its last 10 field goal attempts, the one make being a Seth Caldwell steal-and-score.
That allowed Concord (7-3) to score the last five points before the break to even the score at 17-17.
“First half, 17-17, it should've been in my opinion 25-15, because we missed about three or four layups, and then we give them that last shot when we should've took the last shot,” Perkinson said. “So we had them where we wanted them.”
The Tigers' shooting woes carried over into a third quarter in which they were just 2-12 from the floor, and the Lions took advantage with a 17-8 third quarter and opened up a 34-25 lead heading into the final period.
Having fallen behind, Meigs was forced to pick up the tempo, and the Tigers got as close as 38-33 before turning the ball over four times to fuel a 13-1 game-deciding run for Concord.
“The third quarter, the difference was they made some shots and we didn't,” Perkinson said. “And then in the fourth quarter we just tried to pick up the pace a little faster, and I guess that was OK, but the thing of it was we just matched baskets back and forth. We'd score and they score.”
Cameron Huckabey and Matthew Boshears shared the Tigers' team high with 12 points each, and Ethan Meadows added 11. For Concord, Chase Morgan scored 17 points in the post, and Juan Rodriguez dropped 15 points. Morgan and Rodriguez combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Concord came into Wednesday with wins over Christian Academy of Knoxville and William Blount on its resume. The Lions had also taken Kingston to overtime in a loss and fell to Oak Ridge by only three points.
"That's a good basketball team. They played Oak Ridge tough, they took Kingston to overtime, so that was a good gauge of where we're really at,” Perkinson said. “So we're getting close, and if we keep our heads up, I think we're going to be fine, especially when we get to district. I don't think anybody in the district is going to be any better than that team right there.”
The Tigers play their fourth game in as many days today when they return home to host area rival McMinn County, in a make-up of a previously postponed game. The junior varsity tips off at 12:30 p.m., and the varsity game begins immediately after, at roughly 2 p.m.
