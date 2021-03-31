ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tennessee Wesleyan's Paige Manney was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday.
This is the second edition of the weekly honors for the 2021 season. The next set of awards are to be announced on April 5.
The former McMinn County standout posted a personal-best and a national B standard the triple jump with a distance of 11.50 meters at the Montreat College Invitational. Manney also placed third in the high jump at 1.56 meters, which ranks 10th in the NAIA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.