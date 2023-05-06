ENGLEWOOD — Entrusted to close out the latest milestone in McMinn Central baseball’s resurgence, AJ Hall was pitching off target again and again — before making the necessary adjustment just in time.
The senior had issued three straight walks, two of them with bases loaded for runs, but Hall then forced a pop out and rallied from a 2-0 count to strike out the final Sweetwater batter, and he and the Chargers could finally breathe easy and celebrate a little.
“I didn’t really get too nervous on the mound,” said Hall in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I was just trying to fix the problem because I was missing away a lot. So I just stood up there and tried to miss in until I hit him or something. I listened to (head coach Chris Shepherd) over here and he was telling me what to do, and finally just got my shoulder turned in and let go of it.”
By holding on for a 4-3 victory over the Wildcats in the District 3-2A tournament winners’ bracket final Friday at Central High School, the Chargers clinched a region tournament berth for the first time since 2010.
“It feels good, because when I came in, we weren’t that good,” said Hall, one of five seniors for Central. “We haven’t been good the past two years, and it feels good to finally win something. The goal is substate, and then from substate, we take it to state. The goal is there.”
Central (19-5) will also play for the district championship 7:15 p.m. Monday, with two chances to win it. The Chargers await the winner of the losers’ bracket final between Sweetwater and Loudon, which begins Monday’s action at Central. If the Chargers lose Monday, they play again 5 p.m. Tuesday, still with the championship on the line.
“It’s been 13 years. It’s unbelievable. And hopefully we can get to that substate,” said fourth-year Central head coach Chris Shepherd. “Let Sweetwater and Loudon take care and play each other, and hopefully we can take a district championship, and we’ll go on to that region and hopefully we can take care of business.”
Tyler Oaks (W) rang up eight strikeouts against no walks and scatter four hits in his six-inning start. The sophomore started pitching again late in the regular season after battling injury most of the spring.
“That dude is going to be one of the best pitchers in the state,” Shepherd said. “Just a bulldog on the mound, attacks you, has a good mix with the breaking ball, a good change, a good two-seam.”
The Chargers scored the first run in the bottom of the first, with McCain Baker hitting a single and eventually crossing the plate on Zak Derrick’s groundout to shortstop. Sweetwater answered after back-to-back singles from Blaine Watson and Jayden Richesin to start the fourth inning, with Cade Houser’s sacrifice fly knotting the score at 1-1.
But Central had the answer in the bottom of the fourth, with Derrick and Ayden Plemons knocking one-out hits, then moving over to scoring position on an Oaks bunt. All-District 3-2A freshman Hunter Rayburn then delivered with a bloop into shallow left field for two go-ahead runs.
“I feel like that kid comes up in every big situation that we’ve had, and he has come through,” Shepherd said of Rayburn. “For a freshman to do that, that’s unbelievable.”
The Chargers extended their lead to 4-1 after hits from Baker and Spencer Skidmore and an ensuing Alex Ring RBI — a run that would prove necessary.
With Oaks’ evening done, giving up no more runs, Sweetwater drew two walks from freshman reliever Bryce Hammond in the top of the seventh inning. Hall then relieved Hammond but extended Central’s streak of walks to five, the last two for runs that narrowed Central’s lead to 4-3 before Hall got back on track for the save.
“I just wanted them to throw a strike. If we were going to lose, of if they’re going to come back, I want them coming back because they hit the baseball and not because we’re walking them and doing that,” Shepherd said. “But AJ, he was struggling and struggling, and by God, he made an excellent pitch and got him to chase right there. He’s been reliable on the mound. I call him Mr. Reliable. That dude has been reliable in everything he does, and I couldn’t be more proud of that kid. He did an excellent job right there.”
