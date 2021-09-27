The Athens City Middle School girls' cross county team won their divisional regional on Friday and qualified for the state meet. The boys' team finished third and also qualified for the state meet.
The regionals were on Friday at Woodward Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga.
For the girls, Mia Sewell placed 2nd, Lorelai Zeigler 4th, Emma Martin 5th, Sophie Carroll 6th, Mollie-Bea Grimmett 8th, Zoe Renshaw 10th and Brooke Pacheco 12th. For the boys, Kade Hyde placed 14th, James Zeigler 17th, Jackson Goodin 18th, Brendan Johnson 21st and Lennon Solsbee 22nd.
The state competition will be held Oct. 2 in Clarksville.
