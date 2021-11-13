COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The Tennessee Wesleyan women's basketball team won 80-56 Thursday at Columbia College in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
The Lady Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 AAC) led 23-21 after one quarter but then outscored Columbia College 41-23 over the second and third quarters. Wesleyan shot 47.6% from the floor.
Jordan Wright led five TWU players in double digits with 14 points and also led in rebounds with eight and tied for the team high in assists with five. Madison McClurg scored 13 points, Jacelyn Stone scored 11 points and dished five assists, and Anna Crowder and Alexis Bates scored 10 points each.
Both TWU basketball teams played Friday at St. Andrews, with the games taking place after press time. Results from those games will be printed in the Tuesday edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Both teams continue on the road Wednesday at Milligan.
