Englewood swept Rogers Creek in a pair of basketball games Monday.
The Lady Rams won 42-6, led by Lily Graves with 18 points and Malea Masingale with 12. For Rogers Creek, Kylee Pointer scored 4 points and Mesha Burnstein 3.
Englewood's boys won 46-22. Landin McInturff led the Rams with 15 points, and Corey Brackett and Bryce Hammond added 11 each. For Rogers Creek, Blane Fairbanks scored 7 points and Gavin Withrow and Brayden Fletcher 4 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.