DECATUR — The Lady Tigers came away with a straight set victory over Polk on Thursday, but not without some first set struggles.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early edge, but saw that advantage vanish as Polk County rallied to take a brief lead before Meigs went back on top and won the first set. Meigs then controlled the next two sets to earn a district match victory.
“We are a young team, but they have the will to win and hopefully that takes us through the rest of the season,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “We struggled at times in the first set, but we overcame that and I thought we controlled the next two sets. I thought we played hard tonight.”
Meigs (6-1, 5-1 in the district) will face CSAS in a big district match on Monday.
“I haven’t seen them (CSAS) play yet, but from what I can tell they are a good team that is well-coached,” Swafford said.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a kill by Julia Howard, two aces and a score by Sara Swafford and another ace by Swafford.
Later in the match Annie Melhorn, Talley Lawson and Howard each made kills and Meigs led 14-9.
Polk, however, rallied and ended up taking a 15-14 lead. The two teams went back and forth and Polk was ahead 22-21 before a kill by Lawson tied the set at 22-22.
Meigs scored three out of the next four points to earn a 25-23 victory.
The Lady Tigers took control of the second set early. Already up 2-1, a kill by Melhorn, two service aces by Lawson and two more kills by Melhorn put Meigs up 7-1.
Later in the match, three kills by Madison Fischer and a kill by Swafford put Meigs ahead 13-6. The Lady Tigers then cruised to take the second set 25-13. Lawson, Howard and Swafford all added to their kill totals.
The Lady Tigers again jumped out to an early lead and held a 5-1 advantage in the third set. Then Lawson served up three straight aces and also made a kill.
Two more points, including a kill by Howard, put Meigs ahead 11-1.
Polk battled back and Meigs led only 17-15, but the Lady Tigers increased their lead to 21-15 with the help of several aces by Swafford.
Howard made the final kill of the match as Meigs took the final set 25-17 and the match three sets to zero.
Howard led the Lady Tigers with nine kills and Melhorn finished with four. Fischer, Swafford and Lawson each had three.
Swafford served up 10 aces while Lawson had eight and Fischer finished with five. Graci Kennedy had two aces and Melhorn had one.
Swafford also had three assists.
