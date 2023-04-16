Head coach Billy Berry expected Tennessee Wesleyan was up for a test against Reinhardt, and the Bulldogs passed it with a hard-earned series sweep.
No. 3 TWU treated its final home crowds of the baseball season at Athens Insurance Stadium first to an 11-5 win in the series opener Friday, then a doubleheader sweep Saturday that started with a wild come-from-behind 15-12 victory and ended with a dominant 12-1 result.
“And we talked about it earlier in the week and we said all these games leading up to this were like quizzes in high school,” Berry said. “And this was the test to see against a really good team, could we continue to play the way we've been playing. It's process-oriented, playing to an expectation which leads to a long-term goal, and that's what we talked about throughout the week, and I feel like we definitely passed.”
The Bulldogs (35-6, 24-0 AAC) are on a 10-game winning streak, which is all of the games they have played in April. They have scored double-digit runs and cracked double-digit hits in eight of those games, including all three games against the Eagles.
"I think it goes back to, we've talked and talked about what we have to do from an offensive standpoint, and basically the approach that we have to have,” Berry said. “And obviously we want them to live in the middle of the field and I feel like we're doing that now. I feel like we're not taking a lot of pitches. I feel like if we take strike one we're not taking strike two and we're making a pass.
"And another thing that you see that we weren't doing early is, we're scoring but we're continuing to tack on. We're continuing to put good at-bats together throughout the game, and I think that speaks volumes to where we were a month ago and where we are now.”
TWU was trailing 5-4 Friday before scoring seven unanswered runs through the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings. Andre Tarver, Dan Sayre and Cayle Webster all hit solo home runs Friday. Tarver also hit a triple and led with three RBIs, while Sayre and Webster had two RBIs each. Jake Sergeant picked up the pitching win.
That Friday rally set the stage for what the Bulldogs had to do several times in Saturday's twin bill opener, a game in which starting pitcher Blake Peyton had struck out seven in his 3 1/3 innings but also issued five walks and hit two batters.
TWU had forged ahead 6-4 after a four-run bottom of the third inning, only for Reinhardt to answer with a four-spot in the top of the fourth, tack on two in the fifth and drop the Bulldogs in a 10-6 hole.
Wesleyan still trailed 12-9 in the middle of the eighth inning before exploding for six runs in the bottom half, which Sayre led off with his second solo shot of the series Cody McGill and Evan Magill both homered for two in that bottom of the eighth, and Parker Stinnett also doubled for another RBI.
Magill led the Bulldogs in Saturday's first game with four RBIs and Stinnett recorded three RBIs. Kyle Bloor ended up with the win and Carmine Poppiti the 2/3-inning save in the ninth.
"Game 1, we knew what it was going to be after (Friday). And I think you've got two really good offensive clubs,” Berry said. “And Blake is struggling a little bit right now and we've got to figure out how to get him back in the zone consistently, because when he is in the zone consistently he's electric. And I know he's frustrated, but he's been so good for us all year long. But we knew when that happened that we would have to battle through some stuff.
"I thought they controlled the first game (Saturday). We kept coming back, and the thing we have to do a better job of moving forward is we have to shut down when we're behind runs. Three different times we scored to get back in and we gave up some runs, and that's obviously something we need to clean up.”
The Bulldogs continued their offensive production in the seven-inning series cap to end Saturday, but Sam Rochard made sure Reinhardt did not. Rochard kept the Eagles grounded with his scoreless six-inning start, picking up five strikeouts and scattering only three hits.
"Sam sliding into the rotation and making his first start last week, and then carrying that over, he's been a big, big push for us in that last game,” Berry said. “To be able to run a guy out in Game 3 like that, especially when you've got two big wins under your belt.”
TWU put up four runs in the second inning, three in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the sixth. Sayre homered again in the sixth, giving him a round tripper in each game of the series, and Webster later went yard for three runs that inning.
Webster finished the series cap with four RBIs and Sayre and Carson Ford three each.
Sayre and Stinnett were honored for Senior Day on Saturday.
The Bulldogs now finish the regular season with seven straight road games, beginning with a trip Wednesday to the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. TWU's other six games are AAC series at Montreat and St. Andrews, in order.
