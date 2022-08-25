CLEVELAND – McMinn Central left too many openings in the first half, and Cleveland made the Chargerettes pay.
The Lady Raiders jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead and handed Central a 5-1 loss Thursday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex.
Cleveland’s first goal came in the ninth minute with Ashlyn Robbins bending in a corner kick, and the Elaina Holliday tapped in her first goal of a hat trick two minutes later, putting the Chargerettes in a 2-0 hole.
“We made a lot of mistakes defensively in the first half and didn’t put much together,” said Central head coach Travis Tuggle. “We didn’t have much movement off the ball. I thought they outworked us in the first half, and the ball fell into our defensive box a little too much. And we just didn’t communicate well and didn’t pick the ball out, didn’t clear it out.”
Goalkeeper McCary Beaty made a save in a one-on-one situation near the mouth of goal just before the 20-minute heat break. But Holliday struck again for Cleveland with 12:33 left before halftime, scoring off an initial Beaty deflection, and Pollianna Moshenskiy put the Lady Raiders up 4-0 finishing a combination point-blank.
Holliday scored off a throw-in 11 minutes into the second half to increase Central’s deficit to 5-0. But freshman Kali Miller ensured the Chargerettes would not get shut out, finishing on the run in Cleveland’s 18-yard box for her first high school goal with 11:40 left in the game.
“Really she hadn’t played up front very much,” Tuggle said of Miller. “She’s mostly been in the back for us, but I thought I’d put her up front because she’s pretty strong and she’s pretty good with the ball. She passes the ball well, she holds the ball up well for her teammates to come up and support her, and she’s got a pretty good soccer IQ. So I’m glad she got a goal.”
On top of a tighter defensive effort after halftime, Central manufactured some more offensive threats in the last 10 minutes, including two shots on goal the Lady Raider keeper had to save.
“The second half was a different story,” Tuggle said. “We came out and worked harder, changed a few things up at halftime, a little bit of the strategy, and we were able to get behind them a couple of times and threaten. I thought we were much more dangerous in the second half, and I thought we’re improving. We’re young and we’re getting better, so that’s better than going the other direction.”
Cleveland out-shot Central 27-16 overall and 14-10 on goal. The Chargerettes attempted three corner kicks, while the Lady Raiders kicked four.
Central returns home for a 6 p.m. kickoff Tuesday, hosting Sequoyah to begin District 7-AA play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.