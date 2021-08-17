McMinn County’s advantage at the net was just too much for McMinn Central in both county rivals’ volleyball season opener.
The Lady Cherokees amassed a 30-3 advantage in kills in a 25-12, 25-6, 25-14 straight-set win over the Chargerettes on Monday at McMinn County High School.
That sort of hitting performance has Lady Tribe coach Taylor South looking forward to District 5-AAA play, which begins for McMinn 6 p.m. today at Bradley Central.
“It was very encouraging because it really brings the energy up with the team and the crowd, everything,” South said. “And I’m very excited to play tomorrow against one of our district teams, at Bradley, and see how well we do.”
Central had battled from a 6-0 deficit in the first set to briefly lead 11-10, but the Lady Cherokees (1-0) ripped off a 15-1 run behind the serving of Itzy Ayala-Renteria and Juliana Mason to take the set lead.
Ayala-Renteria, Mason and Lexi Cooley each landed an ace in the first two sets for the Lady Tribe.
“The team really fell into a great rhythm, and we had some really had some great serves today, which really helped set the tone,” South said.
The Chargerettes (0-1) put together a more competitive effort in the third set, leading 5-3 before McMinn scored the next seven points – five of them on kills. Central didn’t fall behind by double digits until a Summer Trew kill put the Lady Cherokees ahead 18-8.
“The girls are down on themselves when in reality, I’m telling them that we’ve only had about two weeks of practice,” said Chargerettes coach Jenna Adams. “And we’ve got some returners and we’ve got some that are gone, so we’re having to rebuild. And this is our first game.
“And I told them that third set is something they should be building on. That first and second, sometimes it takes them a little bit to get it in gear, and I encouraged them that they need to start pumping up each other. Because right now it’s just me and assistant coach who are even screaming.”
Central even won two of McMinn’s match points before the Lady Tribe closed it out on the third attempt.
“We talked more, we scored more, obviously,” Adams said about the third set. “It was just more an all-around game and better than the first and second one.”
Trew led McMinn in kills with nine, and Ramiyah Thompson tallied seven kills and one block. Elena Kurowski and Jada Mack landed five kills each and Jazmine Moses another four kills.
For Central, Hailey Curtis, Aaliyah Price and Lucy Davis each got a kill, with Price also landing an ace in the first set.
The Chargerettes’ next match is their home opener 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in The Roundhouse against Tellico Plains.
