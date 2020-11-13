The basketball postseason will look very different this February, as no tournaments in the state will be held at a single host site.
The TSSAA Board of Control voted to mandate that all games played in district and region tournaments this season will take place on the higher seed’s home court, as COVID-19 continues to be a concern.
The proposal presented at the Board of Control’s meeting Thursday at Siegel High School came from Sullivan South High School.
McMinn Central girls’ coach Johnny Morgan had hoped the TSSAA’s plan for this year’s basketball postseason was one District 5-AA might adapt, even before the Board of Control voted it into effect for the whole state.
“That’s just the smart thing to do,” Morgan said. “You’re dealing with two schools then, and two teams, and that just makes a whole lot more sense to do it that way.
“And you don’t want to try to get into — it used to be the state tournaments, you’d have six games, but you’d have two different sessions. So after the first session they’d clear everybody out and you had to buy a ticket to get back in and stuff. And I just kind of worried that it might get to something like that. And you go over to, let’s say, McMinn (County), and two teams play, and then they clear the gym, and then they let two more teams play.”
In addition, the Board of Control also finalized the reclassification process for the next two years, hearing multiple appeals from member schools regarding their placement in districts and regions.
One appeal that the board approved will have an effect on Central football next year, as Kingston was granted its request to move into Region 3-3A, escaping a Region 2-3A that includes Alcoa.
Kingston’s move makes Region 3-3A a six-team region again, with the Yellowjackets replacing Red Bank, which is moving up to Class 4A the next two years. Central is no stranger to Kingston, as the two were region opponents most recently in the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Yellowjackets could be a formidable region foe, as they spent a few weeks this season in the Class 3A Associated Press state rankings.
“I haven’t been here long enough, but in past years Central has played Kingston,” said Central football coach Derrick Davis. “And that gives us six district games instead of five. And obviously, that’s no pushover. They’re traditionally a tough team, so we’ve got to go to work this winter.”
The plus side, however, is that the Chargers will have one less non-region game to schedule.
“But after losing Red Bank, with only five teams in there it would be a hassle with scheduling,” Davis said. “Somebody’s going to end up with some open dates you may not like.”
Meigs County football, meanwhile, had its request denied to move from Region 3-2A back to its current Region 2-2A. Tellico Plains had also made the same request, which was likewise denied.
The Tigers’ football region will thus consist of Tellico, Polk County, Marion County, Tyner Academy and Bledsoe County.
In other business, the Board of Control:
• Changed the criteria for cross country state meet qualification. Beginning next season, the top three teams and the next five individuals not on a qualifying team advance from their region meet to state. Previously, the criteria had been the top three teams and strictly the top 10 individual finishers in the region meet, regardless of whether they were on a state qualifying team or not.
• Heard options the TSSAA staff is exploring regarding locations and format for the state wrestling tournament. This year’s state wrestling tournament cannot be held at its typical location, the Williamson County Ag-Expo Center, as it is Williamson County’s primary COVID-19 testing center.
• Voted to not allow schools to participate in postseason competition until any outstanding fines or membership dues are paid.
