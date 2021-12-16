DECATUR — Meigs County came away with a sweep in a pair of important District 3-AA matchups against Tellico Plains on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers rallied from a small halftime deficit to take over in the second half. The game was close, but Meigs led for all of the fourth quarter on the way to a 46-42 victory.
It was a big win for the Lady Tigers as Tellico and Meigs may be going toe-to-toe along with Central for the district regular season title — though Sweetwater, Loudon and Kingston may argue that.
“This was big because District 3-AA will be much more competitive than people think,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “We played as a team. I said earlier this year we have to play as a team and do the little things, and we did that tonight. If there is anybody to single out, its Cayden Hennessee because she played a good game even though she is sick.
“But everyone played well and did their part. There was good energy on the bench and good energy on the floor. I’m proud of all of them.”
The Tigers were locked in a fairly tight game and led by just four at the half. But Meigs hit some ‘3’s in the third quarter to take control and then poured it on in the fourth for a 71-41 win.
“I never would have thought we would score 71 after that second quarter, that was as bad a second quarter as we’ve had all year,” Meigs Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “Defensively, we just let them run whatever set they wanted to and they are pretty good running their sets. In the second half, we picked them up full court jut to pressure them and it worked.
“This was a big win for us because it doesn’t do us any good to go to Loudon and get the win and then come back and lose at home. We have to protect our home floor.”
The Lady Tigers (3-3, 2-0) and Tigers (4-2, 2-0) will play at Maryville Christian on Thursday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers 46, Lady Bears 42: Tellico started strong and had a 10-4 lead with 2:57 left in the opening period, but Meigs rallied on a bucket by Alexis Kranz, a free throw by Kaydence Schaumburg and a trey by Hennessee.
Meigs trailed 12-10 and then Tellico hit a shot with 27 seconds left in the quarter and the Lady Bears went to the second period up 14-10.
Later Meigs trailed 23-10, but went on a 6-0 run with about three minutes left until halftime on a pair of buckets by Julia Howard and one free throw each by Talley Lawson and Schaumburg. Meigs trailed 23-19 at the half.
Meigs took the lead in the third quarter with Lawson leading the way with a three-pointer and two buckets, along with two free throws by Lainey Fitzgerald.
Meigs went up 28-27 with 3:30 to play and then ended the third with an 8-3 run with Lawson, Fitzgerald, Sara Swafford, Howard and Schaumburg all scoring.
Meigs went to the fourth ahead 36-30.
The Lady Tigers led all the way in the fourth, holding off a couple of rallies as Tellico made some timely three pointers. But Meigs hit their free throws down the stretch — something they didn’t do earlier in the game — and came away with the 46-42 victory.
Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and Howard finished with 10.
Tigers 71, Bears 41: The game was tied 4-4 early, but then a trey by Ethan Meadows and buckets by Levi Caldwell and Payton Armour put Meigs up 11-4. Meigs never trailed after that.
Tellico caught up briefly to make it 14-12, but buckets by Alex Schaumburg and Meadows built Meigs’ lead to 18-12 going to the second quarter.
Cole Owens hit three buckets early in the second period and then Armour made a three pointer to give Meigs a 27-24 lead.
Meigs held a 30-26 lead at the half.
The Tigers asserted control of the game in the third quarter with Owens, Armour and Caldwell hitting ‘3’s to help Meigs gain a 46-30 advantage.
Later in the fourth, treys by Owens and Armour gave Meigs a 53-34 lead and Meigs cruised from there for the 30-point win.
Armour led all scorers with 27 points, including five ‘3’s. Owens made four three pointers to finish with 14 points and Meadows chipped in 11.
