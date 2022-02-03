ENGLEWOOD — It was a good night for the Chargerettes and a disappointing one for the Chargers on Tuesday against Sweetwater.
The Chargerettes took control from the tip in a 69-18 victory.
Chargerettes assistant coach Christy Buckner, who directed the team as head coach Johnny Morgan served the second of his two-game suspension, thought her team came out with a lot of energy while causing a multitude of Lady Wildcat turnovers.
“We came out ready to play,” Buckner said. “Our defense was aggressive and rotated well.”
The Chargers also played well, but not well enough. Central was only 10-of-20 at the free throw line and gave up too many offensive rebounds in a 58-53 loss.
“This one hurt,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We played pretty well, but we have got to make our free throws and we have to rebound. Those were critical for us tonight.”
The win clinched the regular season district title for Sweetwater. Central and Meigs will play in Decatur on Friday, with the boys’ game likely deciding who finishes second and third. The second place team will still get a first round bye in the district tournament.
McCain Baker and Jyrel Arnwine scored early for Central and then Gabe Masingale hit a pair of shots to tie the game at 8-8. After a Sweetwater bucket, Isaiah Edmonds scored to tie the game again, at 10-10, going to the second quarter.
A three-pointer by Masingale broke that tie and then a free throw and a field goal by Masingale put Central ahead 16-14.
A few minutes later, Central led 20-16 on buckets by Darius Carden and Baker. Sweetwater rallied to tie the game 20-20 with time running out in the first half, but Carden hit a late shot to put Central up 22-20 at the half.
The two teams continued to battle in the third quarter and Central later led 32-26 after a trey by Masingale. The third period ended with the Chargers ahead 33-31.
The teams traded leads multiple times in the fourth. With 3:10 to play, Carden’s shot cut Sweetwater’s lead to 48-47.
Later, with the clock getting low, Carden and Arnwine both made big shots to make it a one possession game at 54-51, Sweetwater. But there was only a minute to play and the Chargers had to foul hoping the Wildcats would miss.
Sweetwater, however, made enough free throws to come away with the 58-53 district-clinching victory.
Masingale led the Chargers with 22 points and Carden finished with 17.
The first quarter was a harbinger of things to come. A ‘3’ by Kellan Baker started off the game and that was followed by a bucket by Kara Crabtree, two free throws by Molly Masingale and a field goal by Maddox Mayfield to make it 9-0.
Sweetwater hit a free throw and then Central extended its lead even further on a pair of treys by Masingale, four free throws by Karina Bystry, a bucket by Baker and a three-pointer by Carlee Rule.
The Chargerettes led 28-4 going to the second period, where it was more of the same.
Central didn’t press from the second quarter on, but it didn’t matter. Masingale, Baker, Mayfield and Lucy Davis all scored in the second quarter before a three-pointer by Bystry gave the Chargerettes a 42-8 halftime advantage.
The third and fourth quarters were again all Central with the fourth quarter being played with a running clock. In addition to the previous scorers, Kailey Finney, Reagan Baker and Camryn Loden scored in the second half.
Masingale and Bystry had 15 points each while Kellan Baker finished with 11.
