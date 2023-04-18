Together, Molly Masingale and Karina Bystry drove McMinn Central back to its accustomed level of success in girls’ basketball this season.
And both standouts for the Chargerettes earned recognition for it, as they were selected to Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Team for Class 2A on Monday.
For Masingale, a junior, it was her second straight All-State honor. And for Bystry, the accolade caps off a breakout season as a sophomore. Their awards come in the wake of a 28-8 season in which Central reached its first TSSAA state tournament in seven years, then made a run all the way to the state championship game for the first time since 2015.
“Molly made it last year, so that’s not a surprise. I felt like Karina was good enough to make it, but I just wasn’t sure if they would put two from the same team on there,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “They do it all the time from Middle Tennessee, but in East Tennessee you don’t see that very often. So that’s good. I think it helped us that we made it to the state finals. That was a help. But they both deserve it, they really do.”
Masingale, a Wofford commit, was Central’s leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, and she also pulled 6.9 rebounds per game and dished 2.8 assists per game.
“It’s very rewarding. My teammates are a big factor in that,” Masingale said. “They know when I’m on and I’m shooting it good, they feed me the ball and stuff like that. And Coach Morgan, he runs stuff that helps our abilities and our skills to thrive.”
Bystry’s numbers in those statistical categories were not far behind, with her per-game averages of 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Despite that, Bystry’s initial reaction to hearing she was selected All-State was shock – not even believing it at first until a teammate showed her. And then Bystry reflected on the work she did to get to the next level after a promising freshman season mostly coming off the bench.
“I was really happy, and I was not expecting it, actually,” Bystry said. “I prepared myself mentally. I wanted to prove things after my freshman year. Through the offseason I did AAU, I trained in the weight room and I practiced in training with my trainers and my dad. And I pushed myself as much as I can to help my team through my sophomore season.
“I’m very blessed to receive this and I’m glad that they chose me. I’m very, very proud.”
Masingale was thrilled to have Bystry join her on the All-State team this time around, noting how well they play off each other and their teammates.
“It’s very exciting, and it helps us bonding, too,” Masingale said. “We play so well together and everyone does. So moving forward, we’ll be excited for that and just work hard.”
And Bystry feels she and Masingale complemented each other on the court this season.
“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and we help each other with it,” Bystry said. “Like I know Molly is a good driver and I’m a good shooter, so she’ll drive it, and if a shot’s not there, she’ll find me for the open shot. So that’s how we work together, and our communication is really good.”
Masingale also recorded 2.3 steals per game and blocked 22 shots this season, and Bystry was also a threat to swipe the ball on defense with her 1.6 steals per game.
“They’re both great players, they really are,” Morgan said. “And I just think that, both of them, a lot of times you look at scoring. Most people voting on that look at scoring and stuff, but both of them are just well-rounded players. They’re going to do the rebounding and they’re going to guard people and they’ll do the whole thing. It doesn’t hurt that they score, that’s the first thing that you look at, but when you’re looking at the whole game, both of them played both ends of the floor. They didn’t just stand around.”
And both players stepped up their games on the way to Murfreesboro and while there. Masingale led the Chargerettes with 24 points in their Class 2A sectional win over Alcoa to get to state for the first time since 2016, then followed up with 29 against Gatlinburg-Pittman in Central’s state quarterfinal win.
Bystry dazzled on the “Glass House” floor with 27 points in the Chargerettes’ state semifinal victory over Gibson County, matching her career high. The sophomore also led Central scoring with 15 points in the state title game.
The best news for the Chargerettes next season: Masingale and Bystry are both back, along with the entire team, as it had no seniors. And they will have the extra motivation coming from their defeat in the championship game, looking to come back with their program’s second gold ball this time around.
“I’m excited for next year just because we get everyone back, so I think we’ll come with the same motivation as we did this year,” Masingale said. “We’re not satisfied with our result, so we’re just going to keep working.”
“I definitely want to get a gold ball before my high school career is over,” Bystry added. “All my hard work needs to amount to something, and a gold ball, that would help.”
