Meigs County split a pair of games at home to Kingston on Tuesday with the Lady Tigers earning an easy 72-25 win and the Tigers suffering a close 71-63 loss.
The Lady Tigers were never threatened as they outscored Kingston 20-3 in the first quarter and it was more of the same in the second quarter as Meigs won the period 17-9.
The Lady Tigers cruised in the second half on the way to a 47-point victory.
Anna Crowder led the Lady Tigers with 22 points, Jacelyn Stone finished with 18 and Ella Crowder added 10. Rounding out the scoring was Ansley Wade, Jaci Powell and Cayden Hennessee each with five, Julia Howard with four, and Lainey Fitzgerald and Alisa Carroll with one.
In the boys’ game, Meigs kept the game close throughout. They lost the first quarter 18-14, and the second quarter 21-16. Meigs came out strong in the second half, winning the third quarter 21-17.
The Yellow Jackets, however, won the final period 19-12 on the way to a 71-63 win.
Seth Caldwell led the Tigers with 19 points, Matthew Boshears finished with 14 points and Ethan Meadows had 13. Rounding out the scoring was Payton Armour with six, Jackson Shaver with four, Cole Owens with three points, Alex Schaumburg with three points and Levi Caldwell with one point.
