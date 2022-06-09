McMinn County softball had plenty of historic achievements to go around this season, even despite falling short of one big goal.
The Lady Cherokees celebrated their success in their team banquet in late May at McMinn County High School.
With a 17-11 record this spring, McMinn softball had back-to-back winning seasons for what head coach Mark Rogers believed was the first time in program history. MaxPreps tracks the Lady Cherokees back to the 2011 season.
This campaign followed up on a 17-15 record in 2021. The Lady Tribe’s 11 losses this season were also the fewest in a completed season in program history.
“To all the players, thank you for your time, thank you for your effort, thank you for the commitment that you made to our team,” Rogers said in his address to the team at the banquet. “Thank you for putting up with me. I know I’m not the easiest to deal with sometimes. I appreciate your patience, your hard work. I tell the girls this, we’re trying to build something special, and all of you have put your heart and soul into this program.
“We just complete a back-to-back winning seasons. As far back as I can go on MaxPreps, I have not seen that happening before. I’m not saying it hasn’t happened before, but if it’s happened before it’s been a long time since it’s happened.”
McMinn finished fourth in District 5-4A during the regular season, with a 7-5 district record. The Lady Cherokees then finished third place in the district tournament, something they have accomplished only two other times.
The Lady Tribe looked on the verge of even more history after walloping top-seeded Rhea County 15-8 in the winners’ bracket semifinals. McMinn fell in the winners’ finals to Walker Valley and faced Rhea in the losers’ finals again, and the Lady Cherokees were one out in the eighth inning away from what would’ve been their first region tournament appearance in program history. But a tying hit from the Lady Eagles, then a walk-off in the ninth left that a goal the Lady Cherokees are still chasing.
“We finished the regular season this year fourth, went into the district tournament and improved that to third, which is always a big deal,” Rogers said. “And we were literally one out from making the region tournament. And at the time, that was disappointing. At the time, that was frustrating. But when we look at what we were able to accomplish this year, it is remarkable, and it is a great accomplishment. Because outside this room, there was nobody who expected us to be there at that point. Nobody.”
The Lady Cherokees graduate five seniors off this year’s team: Reagan Wade, Taylor Hancock, Sierra Tate, Mercedes Brazzell and Kendall Coffey, four of whom received All-District 5-4A honors.
McMinn will look to build next season on a core that includes sophomores Lexi Cooley, McKenzie Wall, Cami Wade, Ama Grimmett and Emilee Patterson, all of whom emerged as key players this season.
• Tim McPhail Award: Ama Grimmett.
• Rookies of the Year: Madison Herd, Emilee Patterson.
• Most Improved Players: Kendall Coffey, McKenzie Wall.
• Best Offensive Players: Lexi Cooley, Cami Wade.
• Best Defensive Players: Sierra Tate, Mercedes Brazzell.
• Most Valuable Players: Reagan Wade, Taylor Hancock.
• Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Nominees: Reagan Wade, Lexi Cooley, Mercedes Brazzell, Taylor Hancock, Sierra Tate.
