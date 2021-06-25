Volleyball is coming to Meigs Middle School.
Traci Harris, a 38-year-old Meigs County High School science and biology teacher, has been named the first coach of the program, which will be a spring sport as opposed to the fall timeframe for high school volleyball.
Harris played volleyball at Red Bank High School and later at the University of the Cumberlands. She told Meigs County Director of Schools Clint Baker that if the chance to coach volleyball ever came up she would like to do so.
That chance came up with the creation of the middle school program. She has helped out as an assistant to the high school team, but it is different now that she is in charge of a program.
“I’m just really thankful and excited for this opportunity,” Harris said. “I hope we have a great showout for tryouts.”
The date for the tryouts has not been set, but there will be a middle school volleyball camp in July.
“It’s a sport I’m very passionate about and I want to pass on that passion to the middle school girls,” Harris said. “Hopefully they will fall in love with it like I did.”
Harris said she played some intramural volleyball with her husband, former Meigs County quarterback Zach Harris, and some of the University of the Cumberlands football players. Needless to say, the football players left with a newfound respect for the sport.
“It’s definitely tougher than what people think it is,” Harris said. “You have to be mentally tough. You have to communicate and it’s a big team sport. You can have your best positions (players), but you have to rely on other positions heavily. Everybody is important.”
Harris said there has been solid interest so far as 25 girls have already said they are coming to the camp, but she is hoping to get the word out and attract more girls to the camp.
The middle school court and net dimensions will be the same as for high school. All home matches will be played at Meigs Middle School as the sleeves that hold the poles have been installed and the netting system has been acquired.
Other aspects of the program have not yet been determined, such as when tryouts will be held and the schedule. The tryouts will likely be sometime in August.
While everybody wants to win, and Harris certainly hopes to as well, she is emphasizing teaching the basics.
“A lot of these girls have never stepped foot onto a volleyball floor and have never hit a volleyball,” Harris said. “We want to win, but I will be teaching the fundamentals. Winning would be the icing on the cake.”
Harris said she is grateful to Baker, the school board and Meigs Middle Principal Ronnie Woods for giving her this chance to coach the sport she loves, though she’s a little nervous too.
“I’m really excited that he (Baker) gave me this opportunity and the school board for allowing this opportunity to come about,” Harris said. “I am thrilled. I’m super nervous. I’m excited for the girls. I know Meigs has a rich tradition in sports and I’m hoping I can live up to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.