McMinn County and Meigs County golf both competed at a high level during Monday's golf match at Springbrook Golf & Country Club.
The McMinn County boys edged out Rhea County with a team score of 183 while Rhea shot a 184. Meigs was third with a 196.
McMinn shot a 183 with Noah Graybeal finishing tied for the lowest score with a 41. Walker Combs and Wesley Graybeal both shot a 47, which was good enough to be tied for the fourth lowest score.
Other top cards were Davis Pierce with a 48, Ethan Jones with a 52, Bryce Johnson with a 57, Tucker Swafford with a 50 and Trevor Currier with a 54.
Meigs County's Conner Mason shot 41, which put him in a tie for the second lowest score. Alex Schaumburg shot a 51, Braden McLemore at 52, Tanner McKenzie 67, Easton Meadows 52, Ethan Meadows 62 and Matthew McKheen a 60.
The McMinn girls also won the girls’ division, just slipping by Meigs' second place score of 103. Rhea County was third with 109.
Emily Miller led the Lady Cherokees with a 50, which was good enough to be the second lowest score. Karaline McCall shot a 52, Rayleigh Hawkins a 53, Kendall Coffey 60, Haevyn Hawn 58 and Brook Henry shot a 63.
Meigs came close to the win despite being the smallest school on the course with a score of 103. Macey Bunch led the Lady Tigers with a 51, which was good enough to be the third lowest score. Madison Bradford shot a 52, Carlee McLemore a 53, Tynsley Peadon a 54 and Michelle Bradford shot a 53.
Rhea County's Rebecca Rogers shot a 49, the lowest score in the girls’ division.
"We played well tonight," Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. "I'm proud of both the boys and the girls. They fought hard. Hopefully they learn they can't take a hole off going forward, but I'm proud of them for the way they played tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.