McMinn County was swinging and missing too often to threaten McCallie with its first defeat.
The Cherokees struck out 12 times and finished with only two hits en route to a 5-1 loss to the Blue Tornado on Saturday at McMinn County High School. The visitors from the Chattanooga private school improved their record to 9-0.
“We’ve got to have better (at-bats), said Tribe coach Matt Ray. “We’ve got way too many strikeouts, and anybody can defend a strikeout. We’ve got to be able to put more pressure on the defense and make them work just a little bit. I really believe that once we figure it out, if we figure it out, we’re going to be a good offensive team. But we’ve just got to make some progress and hopefully continue to get better.”
McMinn (6-5) went out in order the first two innings, with five of the six outs via strikeout.
“We saw some good arms today and good pitchers,” Ray said. “I think at some point, as much as these guys hear it from us and as much as we hit and preach what we’re trying to do, hopefully it will sink in at some point. I think we’ve just got to understand what we’re trying to do up there and just have a better plan when we step in the box.”
Three hit batters, two walks, a passed ball, an error and a double during those first two inning helped McCallie build a 3-0 lead.
The Cherokees got their lone run in the bottom of the third inning, which started with an error on Ty Barnett’s ground ball. Andrew Beavers laid down a bunt in a spot that allowed him to beat the throw to first base for a single, and Mason Roderick followed with a sacrifice bunt that shifted both runners to scoring position. Andrew Ronne’s fly ball to right field gave Ollie Akens, running courtesy for Barnett, the opportunity to cross the plate.
But the Blue Tornado responded with three doubles leading to two runs in the top of the fourth inning, extending its lead to 5-1. Will Harris led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, which was the second and last hit the Cherokees got Saturday. Harris advanced to third base on two passed balls but was stranded there after a strikeout and two fly outs.
Barnett (L) ended his four-inning start with three strikeouts against two walks, four hits and four earned runs. Akens and Will Grimmett combined the last three innings to prevent McCallie from adding to its lead, with four strikeouts against one walk and three hits between them.
But McMinn only got one more runner on base the rest of the game, when Akens drew a walk in the sixth inning and stole second base.
“That’s what our pitchers have done all year,” Ray said. “Our pitchers keep us in the game, and in the past we’ve done just enough to win some games, which whatever, as long as you’ve got one more run than your opponent, you’re doing a good job. Our pitchers did a good job, but it just goes back to our hitters. We’ve got to continue to work and get better.”
Next for the Cherokees is a critical District 5-AAA series against archrival Bradley Central. McMinn is tied for first in the district standings with a 4-2 record, while the Bears are currently third with a 3-1 mark in district play.
The Tribe begins that series 7 p.m. today at home, then plays the away leg 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley.
Bradley (5-8, 3-1) has played McCallie twice this season, losing its first game to the Blue Tornado 6-4 and a second game 14-4.
