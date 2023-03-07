McMinn County head coach Randy Casey believes the Cherokees’ first opponent in Murfreesboro will be the best team they have seen all season.
But Casey also believes the Tribe (26-8) will be prepared for the challenge when they begin the Class 4A state tournament with a quarterfinals match-up against Memphis Overton 4:30 p.m. CDT (5:30 EDT) Tuesday, March 14, in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
“We’ve seen them on film already, and they’ve got one guard that’s very, very good,” Casey said. “And they’ve got a real big kid inside who can be a real force if we let him. And we’re going to continue to take a look at them and get ready to play them. We’ve got to figure out what our game plan is and what we are going to do to beat them.”
Overton (27-11) is led by a deadly 1-2 punch at guard of Jordan Frison, a Mr. Basketball finalist, and Xavier Alexander, both seniors. And manning the post is 6’7” Jailen Hardaway, also a senior.
The Wolverines reached the state tournament by posting a 105-73 whipping of Dickson County in their sectional game. Overton also won its Region 8-4A championship game against Memphis East 63-53.
But Casey is counting on the Cherokees’ experience, beginning with summer preparations and continuing through their basketball season, to meet the task at hand. The Tribe has faced many styles of basketball and team makeups dating back to the summer camp it attended at Coastal Carolina University.
“We go to South Carolina and we play teams from Charleston and all those teams like that, and then we played a diverse schedule, every kind of different style of basketball, big kids, fast teams, you name it, we’ve done,” Casey said. “Our kids have seen everything, so nothing intimidates them and no whatever it is, nothing is going to say, ‘Oh crap, I don’t know how we’re going to do that.’”
And the way Casey sees it, it would not have mattered whom McMinn drew in the first round of state.
“What I told our guys today (Tuesday) is, you get to this point, if you’re playing in the final eight in the state, they can play,” Casey said. “Everybody can play. So we could play this one or that one, or this one or that one, but everybody can play. So they’re athletic, but here’s the thing, it’s nothing we haven’t seen.”
Should the Cherokees come away victorious in the first round, they would not play again until 10 a.m. CDT Friday, March 17, against the winner between Sevier County and Hillsboro in the state semifinals.
“That’s our normal schedule during the regular season, Tuesday-Friday,” Casey said. “That actually puts right back to more normal than usual for the postseason. So we’re a routine team as far as how we do things, and our kids watch everything the same way and we go through the same routine every week to get ready to play, and it’s going to be just like that. So Tuesday-Friday is like a normal Tuesday-Friday during the regular season, except we’re playing in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee.”
The state title game is 1:30 p.m. CDT Saturday, March 18. On the opposite side of the bracket are Blackman, Independence, Memphis East and defending 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett, and Casey believes the Cherokees can make their stay in Murfreesboro last all week.
“We’re going to put our heads down and dig in and get ready to go,” Casey said. “And we’re going to prepare to stay a while.”
