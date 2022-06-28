KNOXVILLE — Lady Vol All-American pitcher Ashley Rogers will return for one more season with the Tennessee softball program, taking advantage of her COVID-19 exempt fifth year of eligibility for the 2023 season.
A right-hander from Athens, Tennessee, Rogers has produced staggering career numbers in her three full seasons with the Lady Vols. Her name appears all throughout the Tennessee softball record book, ranking third in UT history with a 1.68 career earned run average, fifth with 19 career shutouts and 633 career strikeouts and seventh with 59 career victories. Her 8.95 strikeouts per seven innings and .157 opponent batting average sit second on the Lady Vol career charts, trailing only the legendary Monica Abbott.
The former Meigs County star arrived on Rocky Top and made an immediate impact as the team’s ace in 2019, earning All-SEC and NFCA All-Region first team honors during her freshman season. A top-10 finalist for the Schutt Sports/NFCA Freshman of the Year award, she compiled a 21-7 record with a 1.94 ERA and ranked second in the conference with 209 strikeouts.
After sitting out the shortened 2020 campaign, Rogers made an emphatic return to the circle in 2021. She posted a 26-10 record and finished her junior season as the SEC leader in ERA (1.32), opponent batting average (.132) and innings pitched (217.1). She ranked fifth in the NCAA in strikeouts (296) and seventh in wins (26), sitting second in the conference in both categories, while her 3.19 hits allowed per seven innings led the SEC and ranked third in the country. Her regular season culminated with first team All-SEC and All-Region honors before Rogers was tabbed as an NFCA All-American, becoming the 18th Lady Vol to earn that distinction.
Rogers made 25 appearances with 15 starts during the 2022 campaign, leading the Lady Vol staff with a 2.01 ERA, four shutouts and three saves this past spring. She limited opposing batters to a .156 average and posted a team-best 0.82 WHIP in 104.1 innings pitched. Rogers tossed the 15th perfect game in Tennessee softball history against East Carolina on April 23 and a pitched a 13-inning shutout in UT’s win over Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament on May 12, which went down as the longest individual outing in UT history.
Equally dedicated to her studies, Rogers graduated summa cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in December 2021 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in biomechanics. She is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, two-time Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete and three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
With Rogers returning, Tennessee’s 2023 pitching staff will be comprised of three returners and three newcomers. Canadian National Team member Nicola Simpson and rising junior Ryleigh White are back for the Big Orange, while Tennessee adds senior transfer Payton Gottshall and welcomes a pair of true freshmen in Charli Orsini and Karlyn Pickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.