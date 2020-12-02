DECATUR — The Tigers are seeking gold after returning from Cookeville with silver last year.
Meigs County will have a rematch with Peabody on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. EST (3 p.m. CST) at Tennessee Tech University for the Class 2A state title game. The winner gets the coveted gold ball trophy while the second best team takes home silver.
After holding a 16-7 halftime lead, the Tigers lost 27-16 to the Golden Wave last year, giving Peabody its second consecutive state title.
“They are a very good team,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “They are trying for their third straight state championship and they are very confident. We are very confident as well.”
Both teams are different this year. Meigs spreads the ball around to more players this year rather than rely just on one or two players.
Mr. Football finalist Will Meadows has taken the lead role, rushing for 1,780 yards and scoring 31 touchdowns. But quarterback Logan Carroll has also excelled with 986 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns while also completing 47 out of 71 pass attempts for 856 yards and 12 touchdown passes. Receivers Cameron Huckabey and Cole Owens and running back Cody Caywood have also made solid contributions.
The Golden Wave returns four on offense and six on defense. Virtually all the skill positions are new, but three of the four players back are linemen.
“Scheme-wise, they are not that much different,” Fitzgerald said. “Most of their offensive line is back and their skill players are new, but they are still very good. Their quarterback has come in and has done a very good job. (Khalik) Ganaway at running back has played well. His brother (Malik) at receiver has made some big catches. Defensively they are still good.”
Peabody is led by Ganaway at running back, who like Meadows, is a Mr. Football finalist. Ganaway appears to be a different type of runner than Jarel Dickson, who Meigs had trouble stopping in the second half last season.
While Dickson, now playing at Army, was likely over 200 pounds, Ganaway is listed as 5’8”, 150 pounds. Roster measurements aren’t always accurate, but Ganaway is likely not as strong, but is quicker than Dickson was.
Ganaway has run for over 1,850 yards and 24 touchdowns.
“He’s a different back than Dickson, he’s about 150 pounds, he’s a scatback,” Fitzgerald said. “But he’s very quick and just a really good back.”
Ganaway’s brother has 376 catches for 586 yards and six touchdowns at receiver.
“He has good length and has good speed,” Fitzgerald said. “We will have to cover him well.”
New Golden Wave quarterback Sam Driggers has thrown for 1,146 yards and 13 touchdowns.
While both teams have lost their top players from last year, both have simply reloaded. While Fitzgerald is glad Peabody doesn’t have Dickson this year, Peabody is pleased not to see former Meigs quarterback Aaron Swafford.
“Yes, I’m happy they don’t have Dickson, but their coach asked me (jokingly) if we are going to bring back Swafford,” Fitzgerald said. “I think both of us are happy.”
The most competitive game Meigs has played all year was against South Pittsburg, a 28-21 victory. The Pirates are also playing for a state championship this weekend and Fitzgerald said South Pittsburg and Peabody are comparable.
“They are both very similar,” Fitzgerald said. “Peabody’s offensive line is probably a little better. But they are very similar.”
The game, as with any game, will likely come down to who wins the line of scrimmage. Both sides will probably try to stop the other from running the ball and force the other to throw. If Meigs struggles to run the ball Fitzgerald is confident in Carroll at quarterback getting the ball to Meigs’ playmakers.
“We couldn’t stop the run in the second half last year, we’ve got to be able to do that,” Fitzgerald said. “Logan Carroll can run the ball or he can throw it. Huckabey can catch it, Owens can catch it, Meadows can catch it, Ben Smith can catch it. We will do what we have to do to win.”
Fitzgerald said last week that having played before at Trousdale helped the Tigers in their semifinal win and he believes Meigs will benefit from being in the state title game last year even though the Tigers lost.
“Anytime you do something again you gain experience,” Fitzgerald said. “We played in Cookeville against Peabody and I think that will help us.”
If the Tigers prevail, it will be the first state championship for a Meigs County boys team in any sport. But regardless of the outcome, Fitzgerald said everyone has pulled together in a very difficult year caused by COVID-19.
“I am thankful that we get to play for a state championship, with everything going on today,” Fitzgerald said. “I want to thank the coaches, the players, the fans, the administration, the cheerleaders — just everybody that has made this possible.”
