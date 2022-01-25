SWEETWATER — The Cougars have not been challenged much on their way to the Area 5-AA tournament championship round.
The top-seeded Athens City Middle School boys started each of the first three quarters on a run and sprinted past No. 4 seed Fort Loudoun 64-33 in the tourney semifinals on Friday at Sweetwater Junior High School.
ACMS (21-1) scored the first seven points of the game and led 14-5 after one quarter, then began the second quarter with a 9-0 burst and swelled its lead to 31-16 at halftime.
The Cougars started the third quarter much as they did the first two, with an 8-0 run, and shredded any remaining hopes of a comeback from the Braves. ACMS led 49-25 heading into the fourth and continued building their lead even with reserved playing much of the final period.
Brooks Berry led the Cougars with 18 points, and Joshua Lockmiller erupted for 12 of his 17 points in the second half. Bryson Webb also contributed 12 points.
Rounding out the scoring for ACMS were Luke Lawson with nine points and Keyshawn Moore, Denney McPhail, Elijah Hacker and Walker Chouinard with two points each.
Isaac Kelch led Fort Loudoun with 10 points, and Talen Costner scored eight, Antwaan Underwood five, Nolan Bassett four and Ezrah Spoelstra, Marcus Ramsey and Isaiah Pierce two each.
With the win, the Cougars advanced to the Area 5-AA championship game Monday against two-seed North Middle, which outlasted Sweetwater 37-27 in Friday’s other semifinal. The game was played after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
Win or lose Monday, ACMS is in the Section 1-AA tournament. The Cougars would have a No. 1 seed in the sectional if they won the area championship, but a No. 2 seed with a loss.
