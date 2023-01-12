A clear line of succession for McMinn County High School track and field continues with Tony Murdic as the program’s new head coach.
Murdic, 59, was announced for the position by the school Wednesday. He succeeds Jeff Galloway, who was track and field head coach 2014-2022 before leaving McMinn in December for a teaching job at Columbia Central High School.
Thus Murdic, who had been the assistant track and field coach through Galloway’s tenure, follows his predecessor just as then-assistant Galloway had succeeded Tim Smith upon his retirement. Murdic has been at McMinn since 2010 as the in-school suspension (ISS) teacher and as an assistant coach on the defensive side for the football team, two positions he still holds.
And in taking the reins of the track and field program, Murdic is looking for development and improvement throughout the team this spring.
“I’m looking for growth and I’m looking for effort and just the opportunity to get better,” said Murdic in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “One thing (head football) Coach (Bo) Cagle uses, and it makes sense once you think about it, the only thing you can control is your attitude and your effort. So basically that’s going to be my theme going into the year. Track is pretty much an individual-type sport, so you’ve got to have a little motivation in yourself to excel.
“With that said, I’m just grateful and thankful that the faculty and administration thought highly of me to be a good choice. So I’m going to do my best at what I do.”
With Murdic’s years of experience as an assistant track and field coach, McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts considered him the right fit as the program’s new head coach.
“Tony has been an assistant with our track team for several years and he has a lot of knowledge of the kids, he has a lot of knowledge of the routine and how we were doing things, and he has a lot of knowledge of the sport,” Roberts said. “So I couldn’t think of a better person to lead our track team given his character, integrity and knowledge of the sport.”
Roberts said that McMinn is still looking to fill Galloway’s other former position of cross country head coach. Nancy Jones, who assisted with cross country this past fall, will be Murdic’s assistant coach for track and field this spring.
Murdic, meanwhile, officially takes over the track and field position less than two months before the season begins in March. But fortunately for Murdic, numbers will not be a problem, as more than 50 athletes attended Galloway’s final team meeting in December, and Murdic’s own meeting with the athletes this week was similarly well attended.
“Tuesday I had a meeting here in my room and it was really standing-room only,” Murdic said. “So the numbers are good. From what I’ve seen we’ve got quite a few freshmen who are going to be coming out.”
Murdic had overseen the sprinters and jumpers while an assistant with Galloway, while Galloway was specialized more in the distance races. Aside from the responsibilities of being a head coach, Murdic believe he learned a lot about Galloway’s distance specialty during his time as an assistant, as well.
“One of the aspects I picked up on and learned quite a bit of, of course Jeff ran, in college, distance,” Murdic said. “I wasn’t very well-versed in distance, but I’ve actually learned quite a bit from him. Just basically the logistics of track and field, just some of the stuff that went on that I wasn’t aware of. I’ve learned, just picking up on and watching how he operated, and of course he learned from Tim Smith. Tim and Jeff had worked together for a few years. It’s been very educational for me.”
One passion Murdic has is working with youth, and he believes that serving as the head track and field coach is another opportunity to do that. Murdic wants to encourage his student-athletes to work toward earning their way into college, and with Tennessee Wesleyan’s track team practicing on McMinn’s track, Murdic’s aim there just might be easier to accomplish.
“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to work with these young people,” Murdic said. “One of the aspects I dangle that carrot out in front of them is, we have the luxury of having Tennessee Wesleyan run on our track in practice. So I tell them, ‘Hey, you’ve got the coach out here, you’ve got the opportunity to impress this coach and maybe get your education paid for.’ So we’ve got some upside to quite a bit of just being exposed to the actual coach of a local college here.”
Murdic graduated from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, where he played football as a defensive back from 1981-1985, and had a free agent tryout with the Seattle Seahawks coming out of college. Murdic had worked at Lowe’s for 20 years before being laid off, and about a year and a half after that, Vant Hardaway with McMinn County Schools introduced Murdic to a new career in the teaching and coaching ranks – a career that took the next step this week.
In high school, Murdic had played football and run track at Franklin High School, where he graduated from. Murdic had signed a football scholarship with Ole Miss before transferring to Austin Peay shortly after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.