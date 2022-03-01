Facing only their second deficit of the night, the Meigs County Tigers rattled off nine straight points at the start of the fourth quarter and never looked back Saturday night.
The final period run helped Meigs secure a 68-60 home win over CSAS and a berth in the semifinals of the Region 2-2A tournament.
“We beat a good basketball team right there,” Meigs Head Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “I’m proud of my kids – we’re going to the semifinals of the region and it’s been a while.”
Things were beginning to look a bit dicey for the hosts as a three-point shot fell for the Patriots with 21 seconds left in the third quarter, giving them a 46-45 lead heading to the fourth.
It was Cole Owens who ignited the Tigers in the final stanza, though, as he drained a three and then Ethan Meadows followed by hitting a pair of free throws.
Four more points in a row for Owens followed that and, with 3:33 left in the game, the Tigers turned the one point deficit into a 54-46 lead.
The Patriots hung around most of the rest of the game, but a couple of intentional foul calls against CSAS and Meigs making 12 of 15 free throws in the final 2:30 sealed the win for the Tigers.
“Our defense was great tonight,” Perkinson said. “We made just enough free throws that (CSAS Head Coach Zach Dragoo) started fouling early. We came back and got the ball in the hands of some of our free throw shooters and made enough to win the ball game.”
The Tigers advance on to tournament host Marion County Tuesday night for a second round matchup against Tyner Academy at 7:45 p.m.
Ethan Meadows put on a show early for the Tigers, as he accounted for 20 of Meigs’ 32 first half points.
“He can do that,” Perkinson said of Meadows. “He settled down and was taking his time. When he’s pacing himself, he’s pretty good.”
Meadows scored the first four for Meigs and then Owens broke a 4-4 tie with a three from the left side of the arc.
After CSAS answered with a triple, Meadows and Owens combined for five straight – a two by Meadows and a three by Owens – to put the Tigers up 12-7 with 3:18 left in the first.
The teams went back and forth from there until Levi Caldwell sunk a layup with 15 seconds left to put the hosts up 18-14 after one.
Meadows started out strong again in the second with a mid-range jumper 13 seconds in. The Patriots responded with seven straight to take their first lead of the game at 21-20 with 6:21 left in the half, but it didn’t last long.
Meadows responded with a three-point play 14 seconds later and, after a Patriot and Caldwell traded shots, Meadows hit a pair of free throws, a layup and then a buzzer-beating three to put Meigs up 32-25 at the break.
The Tigers were able to hold CSAS’ Louis Bell (#35) to just two points in the game, that bucket coming in the first quarter.
“That was the difference in the game, we didn’t let him get going,” Perkinson said. “I thought Cole Owens played a good game defensively against (Bell). It takes a little bit of a team effort, too.”
The Patriots began to surge a little in the third quarter, closing in to tie the game at 36 with 3:39 left in the period but an Owens three and a Caldwell layup off a full-court pass held off that comeback.
The Tigers couldn’t hold off the second surge, however, as CSAS scored eight of the final nine points of the quarter to hold their one point advantage going to the fourth. But Meigs’ dominance in the early going of the final quarter sealed the win and kept the season alive.
Meadows led the way in scoring for the Tigers with 26, followed by Owens’ 23 and Caldwell with 10.
