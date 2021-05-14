ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central senior Carsi Beaty had a surprise for the rest of the field on Wednesday in the TSSAA D1 East sectional. And maybe surprised herself a bit too.
Beaty qualified for the state track meet with a qualifying discus throw of 77.1 feet on Wednesday at Jefferson County High School. She finished in third place with the top four automatically qualifying for the state meet.
There will also be four at-large berths.
Beaty threw an about average throw for her on the first of her three throws, in the 67-70 foot range. Then she threw a 77.1 on her second throw and the waiting began.
Even though her distance is a personal best, there was no sure thing that it was a state qualifier.
Since Beaty was not one of the more highly ranked discus throwers, she was near the top of the order and had to wait to see how the other athletes performed. It wasn’t until most of the other throwers had taken their turns before Beaty knew she was going to the state track meet.
“She was excited and shocked,” Beaty’s mother and Central Coach Shannon Goodin said. “We were all excited and shocked too. We are just happy that her second throw held up.”
Beaty also threw in the shot put, but did not qualify for the state.
Another Central track athlete, Molly Masingale, is waiting for times across the state to come in before she knows if her 6th-place time in the 200-meter dash is a state-qualifying time.
