The McMinn County tennis teams swept East Hamilton on Monday at Standifer Gap, with the girls' team winning 9-0 and the boys ekeing a 5-4 win.
Girls' singles winners were Elena Kurowski (8-1), Kylee Hockman (8-4), Reagan Goforth (8-0), Aubrey Gonzalez (8-0), A.K. Newman (8-2) and Katie Elliott (8-0). In doubles, Kurowski/Hockman won 8-3, Goforth/Newman 8-4 and Gonzalez/Elliott 8-0.
Winning singles for the boys were Ethan Jones (8-5), Luke Ramey (8-3) and Tucker Swafford (8-2). The McMinn boys' No. 1 player, Tucker Monroe, defaulted in singles due to being sick. In doubles, Monroe and Charles Brown won 8-3 and Jones/Ramey 8-2.
McMinn is back on the road Thursday, facing Bradley Central at Tinsley Park.
