Now that Zakai Zeigler has been to Athens, the University of Tennessee basketball sophomore can list one thing it has in common with his native New York City.
Zeigler, who is coming off a freshman season in which he established himself as a favorite among Volunteer fans, was the special guest at the McMinn County Cherokees Youth Basketball Camp on Saturday at McMinn County High School, having driven roughly 60 miles from the UT campus in Knoxville to pay a visit.
“It’s not the closest to Knoxville, but I’m enjoying it,” said Zeigler in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It’s just all my time driving over here, but it’s a pretty nice area. A lot of stores, and I’m from New York City where it’s stores on top of stores. So whenever I see a place like that I’m in love with it.”
As a guest, Zeigler helped the Cherokees’ coaching staff and players conduct instruction to roughly 100 camp attendees, which included boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade. Topics of instruction included shooting, ball handling and defense and agility.
At the conclusion of the camp, Zeigler signed autographs for the campers and their families.
Zeigler was impressed not only with the coaching staff and the players during the camp, but also the McMinn gymnasium itself – with its seating capacity of 5,200 dwarfing the gym he had played his high school basketball in.
“I love it. I kept telling them the gym here is amazing, the court is amazing,” Zeigler said. “I love how big it is and how involved the team was with the kids. That really amazed me, because growing up you didn’t see too many teens of my talent or in my city doing things like that, and you could tell that the team has so much camaraderie and just the gym and the atmosphere is just so beautiful. My high school gym had maybe maximum capacity 200 or 150 people. So coming into gyms like this, and being a high school at that, it’s just so amazing.”
Of course, it is unlikely that any Tennessee basketball player can come to McMinn County and not hear at some point about Jajuan Smith, who walked on to the Vols as a freshman after his stellar career with the Cherokees, earned a scholarship at UT during the preseason and rose to stardom in a tenure there that lasted from 2004-2008.
And Zeigler admitted he didn’t know much about Smith before his visit to Athens on Saturday, but once Zeigler heard about Smith’s story, he said he was “blown away.”
“I was hearing the story a little bit earlier, and that was amazing,” Zeigler said. “Things like that are the reason why I feel like I can keep going. Just off his (Smith’s) story alone because a lot of people say this is an excuse or that is an excuse, but he proved that none of that matters with the situation that he came from.
“I had no idea (before today). They were just telling about him to me, and I was just blown away by it. He just came and walked on the team pretty much, and I was like, ‘Wow, you don’t see too many guys doing that.’”
Zeigler was in a walking boot Saturday, but he said Tennessee fans have nothing to be worried about there.
“I should be back in a few weeks,” Zeigler said. “Nothing too crazy, nothing is broken and nothing is fractured. My foot was just a little messed up but everything will be fine and I will be back to it.”
As a freshman this past season, Zeigler was an instrumental player in a 2021-2022 campaign that resulted in Tennessee’s first SEC Tournament championship since 1979. Mostly coming off the bench as the sixth man, the 5’9” point guard often provided a spark for the Vols. For the season, Zeigler ranked second on the team in steals with 1.7 per game, third in assists with 2.7 per game and fourth in points with 8.8 per game. During SEC play, Zeigler averaged 10.1 points per game.
Zeigler’s conference honors included SEC Freshman of the Week once, as well as being named to the All-Freshman and All-Defensive Teams. He was also on the First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
After fellow freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler was drafted into the NBA this offseason, Zeigler could see his importance and role increase this coming season. And joining Tennessee this fall is an incoming class of four freshmen and one transfer that has a composite rank of No. 20 in the country according to 247 Sports.
“I’m looking forward to a lot honestly,” Zeigler said. “We’ve got some pretty good guys coming in, and a lot of people don’t know how good we’re really going to be, but I can tell you now we’re going to shock a lot of people, and the things we’re going to do this season are going to be like no other.”
