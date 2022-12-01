WOODBURY — Both Meigs County basketball teams picked up wins on the heels of a long road trip Thursday night.
The Meigs County Lady Tigers snapped their three-game losing streak Thursday night on the road as they eeked out a 50-48 win versus the Cannon County Lionettes.
The Lady Tigers (3-4) got out to a hot start both offensively and defensively in the first quarter. They limited the Lionettes to only 10 points in the period, forcing turnovers and converting them into easy baskets. The Lady Tigers scored 18 in the first quarter, as Talley Lawson had nine points in the first quarter with two three pointers. Mattie Moore chipped in with a three and also a layup.
“I felt from the beginning my girls came out with good energy. We handled the ball well and knocked down some shots,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins.
The next two quarters weren’t kind to the Lady Tigers offensively, as they scored only eight in the second. Turnovers and missed helped the Lionettes (4-2) stay in the game, as they scored 11 in the second, cutting the Lady Tigers’ lead down to five at halftime, 26-21.
The third quarter was back and forth as both teams traded baskets, the Lady Tigers scored eight and the Lionettes scored nine. Meigs’ lead was cut a little more going into the final quarter as their eight point advantage in the first was now one going into the fourth.
The Lady Tigers got shots to fall in the fourth as they scored 16 points. Julia Howard and Lawson scored eight points apiece in the quarter. Howard finished with 15 and Lawson 20, with four 3-pointers made.
The Lady Lions didn’t go away quietly as they scored 18 in the fourth, but the Lady Tigers found a way on the road to close the game out.
“In the fourth, the girls did a really good job of getting quality stops on defense without fouling. I know Talley played most of the fourth with three fouls and eventually she picked up her fourth, but keeping her on the floor and trusting her was big for us,” Jenkins said. “Offensively, we were still careless with the basketball at times, but we made enough plays to win it and that is big for us moving forward. I’m so proud of them for battling and handling adversity in a tough environment.”
The first half was a back and forth seesaw battle as each team matched the other point for point. The Lions took a small first quarter lead, 16-15.
Senior guard Payton Armour had five in the first and seven for the half. The second quarter was won by the Tigers 18-15, as they hit four three pointers in the second quarter and freshman Tuff Ricker had two of them. The Tigers took a 33-31 lead into halftime.
“First half they had a kid that was hot. We made some adjustments on him and took him away. I thought we shot the ball really well, but overall our effort and intensity bouncing back from that game on Tuesday versus McMinn was huge for us,” said Meigs Tigers assistant head coach Michael Malone.
The Tigers came out in the second half, beating the Lions’ press defense and finding shots. Meigs made three more treys in the third quarter and didn’t allow the Lions to make any threes. Both teams traded baskets, but Meigs’ three point shooting was the difference.
In the fourth quarter the offense picked up on both sides, but it was the Tigers again winning the quarter 26-21 and again making their threes. They made a trio in the fourth and finished with 10 in the game.
Armour finished with 22 and the Tigers went seven of eight in the fourth quarter from the free throw line, sealing the game.
“We took care of the basketball, they pressed us a little trying to control the tempo. I felt like we got out and ran pretty well, found the open man and made the extra pass tonight which we didn’t do the other night. Shared the ball better tonight and made free throws down the stretch when we needed to,” Malone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.